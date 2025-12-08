Nigeria: Shettima Departs Abuja for Alassane Ouattara's Inauguration in Abidjan

7 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Sunday departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Mr Alassane Ouattara for a fourth term as President of that country.

Senator Shettima is expected to join other leaders across Africa and beyond to witness activities lined up for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold on Monday, December 8, 2025, at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan.

Ouatara was re-elected to a fourth term as President of Côte d'Ivoire on October 25, 2025, a West African country with cordial diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

Both nations collaborate significantly within ECOWAS and the African Union on security, trade, and development, formalised through a Bi-National Commission and numerous agreements covering areas such as anti-trafficking, agriculture, and the digital economy, with strong informal trade and a significant Nigerian diaspora in Côte d'Ivoire, fostering deep bilateral economic and social connections.

The Vice President is accompanied by Omar Aliyu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission; Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs; and Hon. Usman Zannah, member representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Vice President is expected back in Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremony.

