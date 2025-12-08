Benin: AU Condemns Attempted Coup in Benin

The African Union (AU) has condemned the recent attempted military takeover in the Republic of Benin, describing it as a direct attack on the country's democratic order.

In a statement issued on Sunday, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Yousouf reiterated that any military involvement in political affairs violates the organisation's core principles and values. He stressed that the AU has consistently opposed unconstitutional changes of government, with its key charters and frameworks upholding constitutional rule as the foundation for peace and stability in Africa.

Yousouf urged those behind the attempted coup to stand down immediately, respect Benin's constitution, and return to their official duties. He also called on national stakeholders to prioritise unity, dialogue, and measures to prevent further tensions.

"The rise in coups and attempted coups across parts of the continent is weakening democratic progress, shaking public trust in institutions, and threatening regional stability," he warned.

The AU Chairperson reaffirmed the Union's support for President Patrice Talon and the people of Benin, assuring that the organisation remains committed to helping the country restore normalcy and strengthen its democracy.