Liberia: Miatta Fahnbulleh's Lifelong Mission Threatened By Fire At Obaa's Girls

A devastating fire on Friday, December 5, has placed the lifelong mission of celebrated Liberian singer and social activist Miatta Fahnbulleh--affectionately known as "Aunty Miatta"--under threat, as flames engulfed the building housing her nonprofit educational initiative, Obaa's Girls Educational Outreach.

The blaze left occupants in shock and forced a frantic escape, destroying a key facility that has provided hope and education for underprivileged girls for nearly two decades.

Obaa's Girls, founded in 2005, and has long been recognized as a sanctuary for girls whose education has been disrupted by economic hardship, social marginalization, or conflict. The school offers free or scholarship-based education, mentorship programs, vocational training, and essential learning materials. Its students are often identified by their distinctive tie-dyed purple skirts, a symbol of the school's identity and mission.

The institution's programs aim not only to reintegrate girls into formal schooling but also to empower them to overcome social challenges and build sustainable futures. Over the years, hundreds of students have benefited from scholarships, textbooks, uniforms, and other critical educational support. A 2007 report indicated that at least 38 students had received scholarships, but local sources confirm that the number has grown significantly since then.

Emeka E. Obiamiwe, a creative arts instructor who was present during the incident, recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the blaze.

"I came to see Miatta Fahnbulleh because she had visited me the day before. We were in the room together when everything happened," Obiamiwe explained.

According to him, the atmosphere in the building was calm shortly before the disaster. Auntie Makita and her daughter arrived soon after Obiamiwe entered the premises, while Miatta's daughter and her brother, Boima, were leaving after supervising renovation work on the building.

"They were doing work on the building when I arrived. They were pouring out doors, graphics, and fixing other things," Obiamiwe said. "They had not touched the main structure yet--only the stairway leading from the Obaa Girls building to the main building."

The group later moved upstairs to discuss the future of the space. It was during this conversation that plans for reopening and repurposing the facility came to light.

"Makita's girl asked her, 'Miatta, are you going to open up again?' At first, she said no. Then she said, 'Makita, you're like me. I'm opening Obaa Girls again. In fact, Emeka has asked me to use it for a creative arts group. I'm going to give it to him,"' Obiamiwe recounted.

Obiamiwe confirmed he had been negotiating with Aunty Miatta to use the building for a performing arts school.

"Yes, I was there to negotiate with Aunty Miatta to use that very house for my performing arts school," he said.

Moments later, the planning session turned into a chaotic escape as fire erupted.

"I just left the room and went into the bathroom. When I came back into the living room--because she brought some things for me to use the bathroom--suddenly somebody shouted that the building was on fire," Obiamiwe recalled.

Flames reportedly spread rapidly through parts of the structure, forcing everyone inside to flee. The full extent of the damage has not yet been assessed, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Residents nearby rushed to help as smoke filled the area, but the blaze quickly overwhelmed local efforts. The Liberia Fire Service later arrived, though personnel on the scene declined to comment. The cause of the fire remains unknown, sparking concerns about fire safety during renovations and the vulnerability of community facilities.

"Everything was normal. Then in a moment--fire. Just like that, everything changed," Obiamiwe said, summing up the devastation.

The incident marks a significant setback for an institution that has long been recognized as a hub for creative arts, empowerment, and education for vulnerable girls in Liberia. As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss while hoping for a speedy rebuilding and revival of the school's mission.