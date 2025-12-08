Liberia: Up's Fundraising Drive Draws Millions

Liberia's political landscape is undergoing a dramatic realignment as the governing Unity Party (UP) announced that it has mobilized approximately US$1.3 million in the first phase of its nationwide fundraising campaign, while simultaneously welcoming four opposition members of the House of Representatives into its fold in what party officials describe as a powerful indicator of growing national confidence in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's leadership.

The announcement was made on Saturday, December 6, 2025, during a massive political and fundraising rally attended by party executives, lawmakers, county officials, civil society leaders, and political allies from across the country. The gathering marked one of the most significant post-election political showings for the ruling party since President Boakai assumed office.

Making the disclosure, Unity Party official Cornelia Kruah Togba said the amount was generated through a mix of mobile money contributions on the Lonestar and Orange platforms, bank cheques, and direct cash payments, reflecting what she described as an unprecedented level of widespread public trust in the ruling establishment.

"This level of financial mobilization clearly demonstrates the confidence Liberians have in the Unity Party and in the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai," Togba told the cheering crowd. "The people are not only giving money, but they are also investing trust in the Rescue Agenda and in a government that is determined to serve."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She added that the fundraising drive is far from over and is expected to exceed the current figures as it continues into additional counties in the coming weeks.

"This exercise is a national mission," Togba said. "We are rebuilding our political structures from the grassroots to the national level. The rally will continue across the country as we prepare for future elections and major national engagements."

According to Togba, Lofa County emerged as the highest contributing county so far, followed by Bong, Nimba, Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, River Cess, and Sinoe, a development party officials say demonstrates growing national penetration across political strongholds once considered hostile to the ruling party.

Beyond cash contributions, the Unity Party also recorded a major institutional milestone as it received land deeds from several counties, including Margibi, Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Lofa, and Nimba, designated for the construction of permanent county headquarters. Senior party officials described the land donations as a powerful symbol of long-term political commitment and organizational permanence.

"These land deeds are not just about buildings," one senior Unity Party executive said. "They represent ownership, loyalty, and the desire of the people to see the Unity Party firmly rooted in their counties for generations to come."

The fundraising rally took a dramatic political turn when four opposition lawmakers officially defected to the Unity Party, sending immediate shockwaves across Liberia's political spectrum. The lawmakers are Representative Austin Taylor of Maryland County, District #3; Representative Prince Koniah of Bong County, District #1; Representative Sumo Mulbah of Montserrado County, District #3; and Representative Alex Grant of River Cess County, District #1.

Their decision to switch political allegiance was formally announced by Speaker Richard Koon of the 55th Legislature, who acknowledged the move publicly amid thunderous applause from party supporters.

"Honorable Members of the House of Representatives, today four of your colleagues have officially declared their allegiance to the Unity Party," Speaker Koon announced. "This is a decision taken based on their constitutional rights and political convictions."

The defection immediately strengthens the Unity Party's numerical position in the House of Representatives and further consolidates the legislative leverage of the Boakai administration. A senior UP official described the move as a direct endorsement of the President's policy direction.

"These lawmakers would not take such a bold step if they did not believe in the President's leadership, integrity, and long-term vision for Liberia," the official said.

Adding to the fundraising momentum, Deputy Speaker of the House Thomas P. Fallah announced a series of substantial financial contributions on behalf of himself, political allies, and communities in Lofa County. He disclosed that US$5,900 was contributed by Lofa Kanté, he personally donated US$20,000, the people of Foyah raised US$5,000, and members of the Lofa County Legislative Caucus contributed US$10,000.

"We must put our resources where our political future is," Fallah declared. "The Unity Party must be strong not only in words, but in structure, finance, and organization. A weak ruling party weakens governance."

Political endorsements also poured in during the rally. The Chairperson of the Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR) praised President Boakai for what she described as a new culture of inclusive leadership and political tolerance.

"For the first time in years, we see a President who respects political differences and seeks collaboration instead of confrontation," she said. "The MDR and the people of Nimba County will continue to support the Unity Party and the Boakai government."

Similarly, Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue publicly aligned his political group, the Zoe Movement for Development, with the Unity Party. He commended President Boakai's early governance reforms, particularly the reduction of excessive staffing at the Executive Mansion.

"The President is restoring sanity and discipline in public service," Senator Pennue said. "For too long, the government was bloated. Today, we see leadership that respects the taxpayers. That is why the Zoe Movement for Development officially aligns with the Unity Party and the Rescue Agenda."

The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) also reaffirmed its political support for President Boakai's inclusive development agenda. Speaking on behalf of the Commission, Samuel Dean Sr. praised the President for appointing persons with disabilities to senior government positions.

"This government has not sidelined us," Dean said. "President Boakai has shown that disability is not inability. We now sit at tables where national decisions are made."

Dean announced a donation of L$100,000 to support the fundraising drive, noting that the contribution reflects the Commission's belief in the President's Rescue Agenda and his vision of building a Liberia that works for everyone, including persons with disabilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, a senior Unity Party official and Deputy Minister of State for Presidential Affairs confirmed that the fundraising rally will continue across the country in the weeks ahead, with further county tours already scheduled.

"This is a nationwide political mobilization," the official said. "We expect the figures to rise significantly as the campaign moves deeper into the remaining counties. What we are seeing now is only the beginning."

He added that the exercise goes beyond immediate campaign needs and is geared toward building durable political institutions.

"We are not just raising money for elections. We are building a party structure that will stand long beyond 2029," he said.

With US$1.3 million already generated, permanent county headquarters secured through land donations, sweeping political endorsements, major legislative contributions, and four opposition lawmakers crossing over, the Unity Party is positioning itself as Liberia's most formidable political force in the post-election period.

Political analysts say the combination of massive fundraising success and high-profile defections signals a deepening political realignment and consolidates President Boakai's grip on national power as his administration moves forward with its Rescue Agenda.

As one party supporter declared during the rally, "This is no longer a campaign slogan. The Rescue Agenda has become a national movement."