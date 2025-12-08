Liberia: The Unity Party Headquarters Story - From Displacement to Destiny

Today, December 6, 2025, marks a new and historic chapter in Liberia's democratic journey, the day the Unity Party officially moves into its permanent headquarters. This moment is not just about a building; it is a powerful testimony to resilience, perseverance, and faith in purpose.

The Unity Party's rise remains one of Liberia's great political narratives. It is the party that produced Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first democratically elected female president, and for twelve years, President Sirleaf and her loyal Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. steered our Republic with vision, humility, and commitment to national renewal.

For full disclosure, I had the privilege to serve in their government as a member of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), with Kimmie Weeks, Philip Parker, Catfish Brownell, and YoQuai Lavala. Those years shaped my own understanding of leadership and public service.

A Political Home Built on Hope

In the early years, the party headquarters on Broad Street, under the wise leadership of Chairman - the late Dr. Charles A. Clarke, became a center of engagement, policy creation, and democratic energy. Later, still under Dr. Clarke's guidance, the party relocated to the McClain family building in Congo Town. With its spacious yard beside the EJS Ministerial Complex, that headquarters became an iconic symbol of the Unity Party's national presence.

A Fall from Grace and a Forced Eviction

But politics, like life, brings seasons of storms. Under the administration of President George M. Weah, the McClain family sought court action due to nonpayment issues and demanded the party vacate the property. After a long legal struggle, the court ordered the evacuation. The great party that once occupied a prime and symbolic location was forced to relocate to a much smaller office space on Broad Street.

To many, this was a painful, embarrassing moment, a visible sign of setback and loss.

But Purpose Never Died

Yet, even in that dark season, one thing remained unshaken: the Unity Party's belief in its mission. Under the leadership of Standard Bearer Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., the party did not collapse. Instead, they organized, stayed disciplined, and prepared for a national comeback.

Against all odds, and perhaps during their hardest hour, they achieved the unimaginable: they defeated the ruling CDC party of President George M. Weah in a close and transformative election.

Return, Redemption, and Permanent Restoration And today, the story comes full circle.

Today, December 6, 2025, the Unity Party officially moves into its permanent national headquarters, not through tenancy, but through rightful ownership, secured by a purchase agreement.

What was lost has been restored with dignity.

What was taken has been reclaimed with legal strength.

What was temporary is now permanent. This is more than a homecoming, it is redemption.

My HP Days

During my time as a financial analyst in Corporate Financial Reporting at Hewlett-Packard in Silicon Valley, we were taught a simple but powerful principle: never give up. Failure was never seen as the end, it was a learning process, a steppingstone, and a strategic reset.

At HP, if we stumbled, the directive was clear: fail fast, learn fast, and recover even faster. We were encouraged to confront problems head-on, diagnose the root causes, and then immediately regroup. The goal was not just to fix what went wrong, but to return stronger, smarter, and more innovative than before. Every setback had to produce insight; every challenge had to lead to strategy.

This mindset-built resilience. It taught us that the long-term strength of a company, and a person, comes from the ability to adapt, to improve, and to apply lessons with creativity and discipline. In the corporate world, as in life, success belongs not to those who never fall, but to those who rise continually with renewed purpose and forward-thinking solutions.

A Lesson for the Nation

The Unity Party Headquarters story is one every Liberian should remember:

· When you are pushed down, get up again.

· When you are disgraced, reclaim your dignity.

· When you suffer a setback, come back with strategy.

· When you lose something valuable, pursue it again, this time permanently.

Life is not about never falling; it is about rising with purpose.

Congratulations to the Unity Party on this historic day. May December 6, 2025 forever be remembered as the day a political family reclaimed its home, restored its dignity, and proved that perseverance is stronger than adversity.

Cheers To victory after struggle, and to purpose after pain.