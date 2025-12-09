Nigeria: Foiled Coup - Benin Republic Declares Ringleader, 2 Others Wanted

Authorities in Benin Republic have declared three military officers wanted in connection with the Sunday's failed coup attempt aimed at toppling President Patrice Talon-led government.

The wanted officers include Lieutenant-Colonel Tigri Pascal, identified as the alleged ringleader, alongside Captain Ousmane Samary and Captain-Major Sambieni Castro. Their images and ranks were released by Benin's constitutional authorities following the botched insurrection.

The trio, according to government sources, were accused of masterminding the short-lived mutiny that erupted in parts of Cotonou on Sunday morning, when gunfire was heard in several neighbourhoods and a faction of soldiers briefly claimed to have seized power.

President Talon later announced that loyal forces had "stood firm" and recaptured key positions, describing the attempted coup as a "betrayal of the Republic."

The development drew regional and international attention, with Benin's neighbours expressing concern over growing instability in parts of West Africa following a string of military takeovers in recent years.

On Monday evening, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria posted the wanted notice on his social media handles, identifying Tigri Pascal as "the real face of the Benin failed coup leader." The post also included photos of the three officers now being hunted by Beninese security forces.