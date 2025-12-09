Nigeria: U.S. Says Nigeria On Right Path After Conciliation With Team Ribadu

The US yesterday softened its stance toward Nigeria, shifting from weeks of combative rhetoric to a markedly conciliatory tone as Washington moved to calm diplomatic tensions and signal a renewed willingness to work with Abuja on its security challenges.

The recalibration followed consultations between both countries, amid mounting criticism that its earlier posture marked by threats, sharp warnings and allegations of state-backed abuses risked undermining cooperation with Africa's largest democracy.

After a recent visit by a team from Nigeria led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Senior US officials at the weekend reciprocated the gesture, with some of the most vocal critics of the Bola Tinubu administration, now appearing to be in support of "constructive engagement," a notable departure from the confrontational language that had defined recent exchanges.

This new direction came from no less a person than a member of the US House of Representatives, Riley Moore, leader of the US delegation detailed by President Donald Trump on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria.

This occurred as President Bola Tinubu on Monday hailed the security agencies for their tireless efforts in securing the freedom of the 100 students of Papiri Catholic School in Niger State, directing that others still in kidnappers' den must be rescued safely and unhurt.

But in a statement after concluding the visit to Nigeria, Moore stated yesterday in the statement that the Tinubu administration and US delegation discussed concrete steps to improve the security situation in the country, stressing that the talks were productive and positive.

The leader of the US team to Nigeria noted that the US' sense of urgency on its concerns was positively received, highlighting that a cooperative security framework was within sight.

"I want to thank National Security Advisor @NuhuRibadu for a productive and positive conversation with the US Congressional delegation to Nigeria.

"There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length that, if fully executed, I believe will enhance security across the country for all Nigerians, disrupt and destroy terrorist organisations in the north-east and stop the killing of Christians (a specific concern for @POTUS and myself) - particularly in the Middle Belt of the country," Moore said in the statement posted on his X handle.

Moore also had kind words for the Nigerian government for rescuing 100 students among those that were forcibly taken away by terrorists in Niger State recently.

"I want to thank the Nigerian government and @officialABAT for rescuing the 100 innocent and precious Catholic school children. This is a positive demonstration of the government's increasing response to the security situation and shows commitment to the emergency declaration laid out by President Tinubu.

"The US' sense of urgency on our concerns was positively received. I feel that a cooperative security framework is within sight. The now established joint task force between Nigeria and the US is a great example.

"It is clear that there is an openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the United States to tackle these critical issues. Now, that openness has to translate to concrete action.

"There is much work still to be done, but things are moving in the right direction. I look forward to the next steps with the Nigerian government and the continued open dialogue. Peace be with you all. God bless the great people of Nigeria," Moore stated.

The friction started soaring when Trump threatened possible military intervention in Nigeria over allegations that Islamist militants were "killing Christians in very large numbers." He also warned the US might halt aid and take other measures if the situation did not improve.

In reaction, the Nigerian government rejected accusations of targeted religious persecution, arguing that violence in Nigeria affects citizens across religious and ethnic divides.

Despite the harsh rhetoric, both countries have now agreed to strengthen cooperation on security, even after Trump's "guns-a-blazing" and "disgraced country" remarks.

On November 1, 2025, Trump posted on his social-media platform that he had ordered the US United States Department of War to begin preparing for possible military action in Nigeria. In the post, he declared that the US would "immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria" if the Nigerian government did not stop what he described as the killing of Christians.

He went further to threaten that the US might "go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our Cherished Christians!" he said, urging the Nigerian government to "move fast."

Also yesterday, Tinubu hailed the security agencies for their tireless efforts in securing the freedom of the 100 students of Papiri Catholic School in Niger State.

While expressing his joy over the safe return of the students, the President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, equally charged the security agencies to ensure the swift release of the remaining 115 students and their teachers who are still held hostage.

Tinubu assured the parents that both the federal and the Niger State governments are working closely to reunite all the abducted students with their families.

"I have been briefed on the safe return of 100 students from the Catholic School in Niger State. I rejoice with Governor Umar Bago and commend our security agencies for their steadfast work in ensuring the safe return of the students to their families since the unfortunate incident on November 21.

"My directive to our security forces remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians across the country must be rescued and brought back home safely. We must account for all the victims. The federal government will continue to work with Niger State and other states to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our young ones.

"From now on, our security agencies, working with the governors, must prevent future kidnappings. Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma," the President added.