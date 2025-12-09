Gambia: Govt Rolls Out Landmark Machinery to Modernise Agriculture

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) on Friday launched motorised groundnut screening machines and digital payment devices in a landmark effort to modernise the country's groundnut value chain.

The ceremony, held at the Corporation's Banjul headquarters under the leadership of President Adama Barrow and attended by Agriculture Minister Dr. Demba Sabally, brought together senior officials, secco presidents, farmer cooperatives and hundreds of producers who hailed the move as a major breakthrough for the sector.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Sabally described the initiative as a "major advancement" in the government's drive to strengthen food security and boost farmer livelihoods. He said the new equipment aligns with the Ministry's mechanisation agenda and the President's vision to transform agriculture into a more efficient, technology-driven sector.

"This marks a new level of support for our farmers," the minister said. "The machines and digital systems will improve quality, reduce losses, and ensure farmers receive payments safely and quickly. It is a clear demonstration of our commitment to modern agriculture."

Managing director of the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation, Muhammad Njie, echoed similar sentiments, calling the initiative a turning point in the Corporation's reform and digital transformation programme. He said the new equipment will significantly reduce post-harvest losses, improve nut quality and ensure farmers earn better prices.

"Our mandate goes far beyond buying and selling," Njie stated. "We are transforming the entire chain from the farm gate to the market so that Gambian groundnuts can compete globally while farmers gain more value from their produce."

The motorised screening machines, to be deployed across strategic seccos nationwide, will replace manual sieving and introduce standardised grading at the community level for the first time. Njie said this will drastically cut losses that often exceed 20 percent and ensure cleaner, better-graded nuts.

The introduction of Point-of-Sale (POS) devices is expected to digitise all farmer payments this buying season, eliminating risks associated with cash transactions and improving transparency through electronic records. Njie called the move "financial inclusion in action," revealing that NFSPMC has signed an MoU with Wave The Gambia to enable instant, fee-free transfers directly into farmers' digital wallets.

He thanked Minister Sabally, secco executives and farmers for their continued commitment.

"These machines and devices are for you," he told the crowd. "Without your hard work, there is no groundnut sector and no food security."

Njie also announced a nationwide training programme to ensure proper use and maintenance of the new equipment.

He also stated that the launch forms part of The Gambia's broader efforts to promote mechanisation and digital agriculture under the National Development Plan. With groundnuts remaining the country's top agricultural export and a livelihood for more than 200,000 rural households, the initiative he said is seen as a decisive step toward boosting productivity, increasing farmer incomes, and reinforcing national food security.