Nigeria: Niger Governor Receives 100 Students Released By Terrorists

8 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

The children were handed over to the governor by representatives of the National Security Adviser (NSA) office

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has received 100 schoolchildren who were released by their abductors on Sunday.

The children were handed over to the governor by representatives of the National Security Adviser (NSA) office.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Nigerian government secured the release of the 100 children, out of the 265 abducted from St Mary Catholic School in Papiri, Agwara LGA, Niger State.

Mr Bago received the students at Government House, Minna.

The students were jolted from their sleep on 21 November when terrorists stormed their dormitories and marched them alongside 12 staff into the forest.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.