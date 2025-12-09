Nigeria: Niger Governor Receives 100 Students Released By Terrorists

The children were handed over to the governor by representatives of the National Security Adviser (NSA) office

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has received 100 schoolchildren who were released by their abductors on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Nigerian government secured the release of the 100 children, out of the 265 abducted from St Mary Catholic School in Papiri, Agwara LGA, Niger State.

Mr Bago received the students at Government House, Minna.

The students were jolted from their sleep on 21 November when terrorists stormed their dormitories and marched them alongside 12 staff into the forest.

