Nigeria: U.S. Lawmaker, Who Made Christian Genocide Claims Against Nigeria, Holds 'Productive' Meeting With Ribadu

On Monday, Mr Moore wrote on X that "There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length" with Mr Ribadu and other Nigerian officials.

The US Congressman, Riley Moore, who made repeated claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, says he and other American lawmakers held "productive and positive" conversations with Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Mr Moore is part of the US congressional delegation visiting Nigeria to discuss security in the West African nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Republican lawmaker had repeatedly criticised the Nigerian government for not doing enough to protect the country's Christians and claimed there was a Christian genocide in the country.

He insisted on his claims despite the Nigerian government and local and international organisations saying different factors caused the insecurity in Nigeria, and it could not be tagged a genocide against any group or religion.

On Monday, Mr Moore wrote on X that "There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length" with Mr Ribadu and other Nigerian officials.

He said if the steps are "fully executed, I believe will enhance security across the country for all Nigerians."

Mr Moore declared that the US's concerns about the crisis in Nigeria were "positively received," while commending the federal government for its "openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the US."

"Now, that openness has to translate to concrete action.

"There is much work still to be done, but things are moving in the right direction. I look forward to the next steps with the Nigerian government and the continued open dialogue," he said.

Similarly, Mr Ribadu also stated the meeting focused on countering terrorism, promoting regional stability, and strengthening Nigeria-US ties.

In a post on X, he said, "I'm optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security."

Before US President Donald Trump announced the designation of Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern," Mr Moore had actively called for sanctions on Nigeria, tagging Nigeria the deadliest country in the world for Christians.

In September, Mr Moore wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, demanding that the US use every diplomatic tool to stop what he described as the "slaughter of Christians."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This tool included the CPC designation and the suspension of arms sales and technical support to the country.

"Muslim extremist groups such as ISIS-West Africa, Ansaru, and Boko Haram are major perpetrators. Just last week, Boko Haram ravaged Kirawa, Nigeria, displacing thousands.

"But just as concerning are reports that corrupt cells of the Nigerian government may be complicit," a part of his letter read.

After the CPC designation, Mr Riley applauded Mr Trump's actions.

He said, "You have always been a champion for Christians around the world, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with you and Chairman Cole @houseappropsgop to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ who are being slaughtered by radical Islamists in Nigeria."