Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Grade-a Logistics Hub, Says Lagos Attracting Record Investments

Operators say the facility is designed to address long-standing gaps in Nigeria's logistics chain.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said the increasing volume of private-sector investments pouring into Lagos is strengthening the state's industrial base and positioning Nigeria for wider economic gains.

He made the remarks at the commissioning of TY Logistics Park FZE, a new Grade-A contract logistics facility in the Lekki Free Zone, which authorities say is the first of its kind in West Africa.

The 29,000-square-metre park, located beside the Lekki Deep Sea Port, opens with more than 45,000 pallet positions, advanced storage infrastructure and a fully automated Warehouse Management System (WMS) that provides real-time visibility for inventory management and distribution.

Chairman of TY Logistics Park, Theo Danjuma Jr., said the project stemmed from a deliberate attempt to solve systemic supply chain problems.

He described the new hub as "a purpose-built platform that solves long-standing supply chain inefficiencies and positions Nigeria as a competitive hub for regional trade."

Mr Danjuma said the vision was to "create a purpose-built, Grade-A logistics platform that would redefine how goods move across Nigeria and West Africa," adding that the facility's systems now provide "full inventory transparency, real-time stock control, and error-free order processing."

Managing Director Arno van der Merwe said the operational model targets the hidden financial losses that businesses incur due to weak logistics performance.

"Every hour lost to poor logistics is a cost to businesses," he said. "This facility was built to eliminate those inefficiencies by providing a reliable, centralised, systems-driven logistics engine for Nigeria and the region."

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new investment aligns with Lagos' broader strategy to consolidate the Lekki industrial corridor into a major economic powerhouse for the country.

He described the project as "a project that will permanently cease in the economic story of Lagos and indeed Nigeria," stressing that its operation "will change the face of logistics completely in the country and in Lagos."

He also commended the Danjuma family for their long-standing contributions to development efforts in the state.

"You have a choice, but you choose to do the right thing, and you do the right thing all the time," he said, noting their consistent support through T.Y. Holdings.

Mr Sanwo-Olu highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects expected to complement the new logistics park, including a dedicated highway that will link Lekki Port to national transport routes and ease cargo evacuation.

According to him, Lagos will "continue to ensure that we work with you as our business partners... and create that environment where you can make very informed, well-thought-out business decisions."

TY Logistics Park FZE is situated within Alaro City, a part of the expanding Lekki Free Zone ecosystem that hosts the port, the Dangote Refinery, and an increasing number of multinational industrial operators.

The developers claim that the strategic location will support import/export processing, cross-docking, regional distribution, and sector-specific logistics for FMCG, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture, and other industries.

Client onboarding has commenced, and full commercial operations are expected to begin shortly.

Monday's launch included a tour of the complex and a demonstration of its digital operations suite, which integrates Free Zone compliance, warehouse management and contract logistics services.