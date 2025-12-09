Nigeria: Tinubu Rejoices With Governor Bago Over Release of 100 Kidnapped Niger Students

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, on the safe return of 100 students abducted from a Catholic school in the state last month.

The students, who were rescued on Sunday night, were formally handed over to officials of the Niger State Government on Monday.

Reacting to the development in a statement posted on his X account, President Tinubu expressed relief and commended the security forces for what he described as "steadfast work" in ensuring the children's return.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I have been briefed on the safe return of 100 students from the Catholic School in Niger State. I rejoice with Governor Umar Bago and commend our security agencies for their steadfast work in ensuring the safe return of the students to their families since the unfortunate incident on November 21," the president wrote.

Tinubu reaffirmed his directive to security agencies to ensure the rescue of all abducted persons nationwide, emphasising that no victim must be left unaccounted for.

"My directive to our security forces remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians across the country must be rescued and brought back home safely. We must account for all the victims," he said.

The president also assured that the Federal Government would continue collaborating with state governments to enhance school security and safeguard learning environments across the country.

"The Federal Government will continue to work with Niger State and other states to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our young ones," he added.

Tinubu further directed security agencies, in partnership with state governors, to take stronger preventive measures against future school abductions.

"From now on, our security agencies, working with the governors, must prevent future kidnappings. Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma," he said.

Vanguard News