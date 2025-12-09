Nigeria: We'll Show Those Wondering How We Want to Do It How It's Being Done - Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, boasted that those wondering how the administration of her husband, President Bola Tinubu, was going to get things done would be shown how things were done, adding that, "Nigeria's joy has come."

Speaking in Ile-Ife, where she was conferred with the title of Yeye Asiwaju Oodua by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, she was optimistic that the new year would be better.

She declared that the nation was on the path of renewed hope and prosperity, assuring Nigerians that the country would witness remarkable economic transformation by 2026.

She described the present moment as a new chapter of joy and reassurance for Nigerians, stressing that the expectations of naysayers would soon be answered through visible results.

She further expressed optimism that Nigeria's economic fortunes would significantly improve under the current administration, noting that other countries would start seeking financial help from the country.

"Today is a not a day of long speeches. I want to thank the people of Ile-Ife, I also thank the Ooni of Ile-Ife for bestowing such honour. Nigeria's joy has come. Those wondering how we want to do it we will show them how things are being done.

"By 2026, Nigeria will be in prosperity, other countries will come and borrow money from us. Its is important to say it here at the source of the Yoruba cradle today, that during this present administration led by President Bola Tinubu, they will wonder how he was able to achieve such milestone."

The Ooni, however, conferred the title of Yeye Asiwaju of Oodua Land on her.

Speaking at the conferment held at Enuwa Square, Ile-Ife, the Ooni of Ife said the first lady was a pillar of support for national unity, women empowerment and the preservation of Nigerian cultural values.

According to the monarch, "Yeye Asiwaju Oodua is a title that reflects leadership, service, compassion and commitment to the progress of the Yoruba race and the Nigerian nation at large.

"The First lady has been a mother since I ascended the throne. Obasanjo spent 16 hours with me through the natural habitat when I was declared Ooni. The first lady has been very nice to everyone, she is indeed a mother," he said.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, hailing the Ooni, said, "The last one decade has witnessed dramatic revival of tradition and culture of Yoruba people.

"Our father, the Ooni of Ife is leading the charge with elegance. His Imperial Majesty brought a touch of class to royalty. He rebranded the tradition and made Yoruba a proud nation all over the world.

"Our royal father demonstrated what it means to have an empowered royal father. With strong economic footing and limitless capacity for local and global networking, his majesty changes the narration of traditional rulership. In the last one decade, his imperial majesty has pushed ahead with the branding of Ile Ife as the cultural capital of the Yoruba people."

Dignitaries at the event included Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Senators Bamidele Opeyemi, Solomon Adeola, Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi.

Wife of the Vice-President, Nana Shettima led wives of Governors, female ministers, wives of Senators, House of Representative members and wives of service chiefs to the event.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, His eminence Sa'ad Abubakar led other traditional rulers, including the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Orangun of Ila, Soun of Ogbomoso, Deji of Akure among others to the coronation anniversary.