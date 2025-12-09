Nigeria: IGP - Nigeria Police Suffers Greatest Reputational Damage From Misinformation

Abuja — Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has voiced strong concern over persistent attacks on the Nigeria Police across the social media, asserting that no public institution in Nigeria has suffered greater reputational damage from misinformation than the police.

Addressing participants at the 2025 Annual Conference of Police Public Relations Officers (PROs), Egbetokun directed all police PROs to be more proactive in countering falsehoods. He urged them not to wait until misinformation saturated the public space before reacting, saying they should anticipate emerging issues, prepare credible narratives, and intervene early.

Egbetokun emphasised that responses must be swift, factual, respectful, and backed by evidence, rather than assumptions.

According to him, a single unguarded remark can undermine months of diligent work, while a timely, accurate, and empathetic message has the power to ease tension, prevent crises, and strengthen public trust.

He stated that the increasing wave of deceptive content spreading online emanated largely from old videos recirculated as new incidents, edited images presented as genuine, and deliberately manipulated narratives designed to mislead the public.

Egbetokun stressed that while it was impractical for the IGP or Force Headquarters to refute every misleading claim, silence was no longer an option.

He stated, "The responsibility lies with you, the Public Relations Officers across Commands and Formations, to respond swiftly, accurately, and responsibly when such misinformation emerges.

"You are the first line of defence in the information ecosystem, and your vigilance, clarity, and professionalism are vital to ensuring that falsehoods do not become accepted truths."

The IGP reminded the officers that in an age where silence was often misinterpreted and information gaps were easily exploited, they must be ready not only to speak, but also to speak with intention; not only to clarify, but to engage; and not only to respond, but to lead.

He said, "Do not wait for misinformation to dominate the space before you respond. Anticipate issues, prepare credible narratives, and engage early. Where false narratives emerge, issue swift, factual, and respectful rebuttals. Communicate with evidence, not assumptions."

Egbetokun also cautioned PROs to uphold confidentiality in sensitive matters, warning against revealing details that can compromise investigations, endanger victims, undermine prosecutions, or expose operational strategies.