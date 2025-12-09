Nigeria: We Were Kept Near River, Threatened to Be Killed If We Made Noise, Freed Niger Schoolchildren Recount Ordeal

The 100 rescued pupils and students of St Mary Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State have recounted how they were camped near a river and threatened with guns if they made noise or cried out.

LEADERSHIP had reported on Monday that 100 of the abducted schoolchildren were released on Sunday evening in a process coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). About 50 of the students had earlier escaped from the bandits out of over 300 people kidnapped from the school.

The NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, was represented by Wing Commander Abdullahi Idi Hong, who handed over the children to the governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago.

The NSA disclosed that the rescue operations were jointly coordinated with the military and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recounting her ordeal in the hands of the abductors, one of the students, Florence Michael, said the children were taken deep into the forest and later camped near a river.

She said, "We were taken down into the forest and bushes before they camped us near a river, and we were made to sleep on a trampoline.

"They said if we made noise, we would be beaten and killed; they said if we were not calm, we would not go back home."

Another student, who gave his name as Emmanuel, said: "We were threatened with guns not to cry or wail; they were with big guns, and we were in fear throughout."

A parent of one of the rescued children, Mrs Elizabeth Samuel, said she was pleased to see her daughter rescued. She, however, stated that the thought of her daughter being with gun-wielding men was terrifying.

She said, "We thank all those who helped us with their rescue. We thank those who stood for us and prayed for us."

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, represented by Wing Commander Abdullahi Idi Hong, stated that since the abduction of the children, his office, the military and the Department of State Services had coordinated an operation to ensure the safe rescue of the children.

He reiterated the commitment of the security agencies to implementing measures to protect the country and its citizens by introducing short-term protection strategies in high-risk areas.

The Niger State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, who expressed his delight at receiving the 100 children, considering their ages, thanked President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for their prompt actions in rescuing the children.

While assuring that the remaining pupils, students and staff still in captivity would be rescued in the near future, Bago called for sustained prayers to ensure their safe return and to forestall future occurrences.

US Lawmaker says Nigeria Will End Terrorism if Resolutions are Implemented, Hails Schoolchildren's rescue

Riley Moore, a member of the United States House of Representatives, has said the rescue of 100 schoolchildren abducted from St Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara LGA of Niger State, is a positive demonstration of President Bola Tinubu's response to Nigeria's security challenges.

Moore, who is visiting Nigeria after months of tense debate between US and Nigerian officials over alleged persecution of Christians, said this in an X post on Monday while reflecting on his meeting with Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria's National Security Adviser (NSA).

The visit also comes as a follow-up to high-level security talks held between Ribadu and Pete Hegseth, the US Defence Secretary, in Washington last month.

The talks were held on the same day the US Congress heard allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Moore also expressed strong optimism that terrorism in Nigeria can be defeated if the resolutions reached during recent high-level security discussions between the United States and Nigeria are fully implemented.

He made this known after a closed-door engagement between a visiting US Congressional delegation and Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, where both sides discussed measures to strengthen cooperation and dismantle terrorist networks, particularly in Nigeria's North-East.

Niger: Rescue 115 Remaining Students, Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has commended the security agencies for their tireless efforts in securing the freedom of the 100 students of Papiri Catholic School in Niger State.

While expressing his joy at the safe return of the students, President Tinubu also charged the security agencies to ensure the swift release of the remaining 115 students and their teachers who are still being held hostage.

In a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga on Monday, President Tinubu assured the parents that both the federal and Niger State governments are working closely to reunite all the abducted students with their families.

"I have been briefed on the safe return of 100 students from the Catholic School in Niger State. I rejoice with Governor Umar Bago and commend our security agencies for their steadfast work in ensuring the safe return of the students to their families since the unfortunate incident on 21 November.

"My directive to our security forces remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians across the country must be rescued and brought back home safely. We must account for all the victims. The Federal Government will continue to work with Niger State and other states to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our young ones.

"From now on, our security agencies, working with the governors, must prevent future kidnappings. Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma," President Tinubu said.