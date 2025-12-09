Africa Faces Rising Outbreaks of Cholera, Mpox, Marburg - CDC Warns

Africa is grappling with increasing public health threats amid overstretched resources and persistent gaps in preparedness, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.

Prof. Yap Boum, Incident Manager for Health Emergencies at Africa CDC, gave the alert during the agency's weekly virtual press briefing.

He gave the alert as the CDC released data showing rising outbreaks of cholera, mpox and Marburg virus across the continent.

Boum noted that the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty Agenda provided a roadmap to strengthen preparedness, expand local manufacturing and invest in digital and financing systems for long-term resilience.

"Progress requires shared commitment, with Africa leading and partners aligning, to build a more secure and sovereign health future for the continent," he said.

He said that accelerating local drug production was crucial to reducing dependency and building a resilient health ecosystem.

He also announced that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had declared the end of its 16th Ebola outbreak, centred in Kasai Province and first reported on Sept. 4.

He said that Africa CDC joined Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka in marking the milestone and commended the DRC Government, the country's Ministry of Health and field teams for their coordinated response.

"This success is the result of exceptional determination and exemplary coordination," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that data for epidemiological weeks one to 47 of 2025 shows a rising disease burden across the continent.

Boum said there were 132,442 suspected cases of Mpox and 40,218 confirmed cases, resulting in 953 deaths.

There were 301,561 suspected cholera cases, with 10,057 confirmed cases causing 7,187 deaths, according to him.

"Measles affected 140,217 people, with 11,674 confirmed cases causing 1,243 deaths, while dengue fever recorded 52,155 suspected cases, 6,062 confirmed cases, and 139 deaths.

"Lassa fever recorded 8,791 suspected cases, 1,023 confirmed cases, and 192 deaths," he said.

He said that the Ethiopian Ministry of Health and the country's Public Health Institute confirmed a Marburg virus outbreak in Jinka Town on Nov. 14.

"As of Dec. 3, 13 cases had been confirmed with eight deaths, and 530 samples were tested in week 49 alone.

"Rapid response teams have been deployed with contact tracing, active case searches and surveillance at points of entry ongoing.

"South Sudan has also activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

"Mpox continues to pose a major public health challenge, with Liberia, DRC, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda and Guinea accounting for 81 per cent of confirmed cases over the last six weeks," he said.

According to him, transmission is declining in many countries, with Sierra Leone reporting 36 days without a confirmed case.

"Africa CDC continues support in countries where transmission persists, including Kenya, Guinea, Liberia and Ghana."

He said cholera remained a significant threat, with 311,618 cases and 7,187 deaths reported across 25 African countries in 2025.

According to him, Sudan, DRC, South Sudan and Angola accounted for 85 per cent of all cholera-related deaths.

"Notable outbreaks include Namibia (13 cases, one death) and Burundi (cases concentrated in northwestern provinces due to poor access to safe water).

"Angola (152 municipalities affected; over 3.57 million people vaccinated with oral cholera vaccines), DRC (65,541 cases in conflict-hit eastern provinces), and Kenya (cases reduced after intensive vaccination campaigns)," he said.

On Mpox vaccination, he said 18 countries had regulatory approval for the MVA-BN vaccine, with two countries extending vaccination to children under 12.

"A total of 4.88 million doses has been delivered to 16 countries, and 1.91 million people have received at least one dose.

"Mozambique recently rolled out vaccination with health worker trainings in hotspot districts, while new shipments to Kenya and Liberia are expected in early December," he said.

Boum emphasised the need for long-term investment in preparedness, including domestic health financing, laboratory and manufacturing capacity, early warning systems, and protection for frontline health workers.

"Africa must lead its health security future. Sovereignty begins with preparedness," he said. (NAN)