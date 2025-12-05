Ethiopia: Health Alert--U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (December 4, 2025)

document

Health Alert -Marburg Outbreak in Ethiopia

Location: South Ethiopia Regional State and Sidama Regional State

Event: On November 27, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health announced that a new case of Marburg was contracted in the city of Hawassa, located in Sidama regional state. Out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa restricted official and personal travel for Embassy personnel to the state of Sidama until further notice. This restriction is in addition to the earlier restriction for official or personal travel to South Ethiopia regional state for Embassy personnel.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 1 (Practice Usual Precautions) Travel Health Notice for Marburg in Ethiopia.

Actions to Take:

Avoid contact with sick people who have symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, and rash.

Avoid contact with blood and other body fluids.

Avoid contact withfruit bats and the caves and mines where they live.

Avoid contact with non-human primates(e.g., monkeys).

Separate yourself from others (isolate) and seek medical care immediately if you develop Marburg symptoms during or after travel (up to 21 days). Call ahead before going to a healthcare facility and tell the doctor that you recently traveled to South Ethiopia regional state or Sidama regional state.

Continue to take malaria prophylaxis as recommended by a health care provider, as the symptoms of malaria can mimic symptoms of Marburg, leading to preventable health scares.

Visit the CDC Marburg page for more information, including symptoms.

Visit the CDC Travelers' Health Page for Ethiopia.

Refer to our list of Medical Providers.

Check with your travel insurance provider on options should you fall ill while in Ethiopia.

