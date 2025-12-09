Liberia: Boakai Declares Unity Party Stronger, More United Than Ever

In a powerful display of political resilience and unity, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Standard Bearer of the Unity Party (UP), declared that the party, once written off by critics, has returned stronger, more united, and more purposeful than ever.

Speaking at the Unity Party's Homecoming, Fundraising, and Headquarters Dedication Ceremony, President Boakai described the event as a monumental milestone, symbolizing the party's endurance and the unwavering conviction of its members.

Reflecting on the painful events of November 2021, when UP leaders and partisans were abruptly forced out of their Broad Street headquarters, Boakai recalled the skepticism that surrounded the party's future.

"It was painful, unexpected, and embarrassing," he said. "Many believed our departure signaled the end of our story. They counted us out."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He paused to deliver a message that resonated through the hall: "But they were wrong. We reorganized, we endured, and today we stand here not in defeat but stronger."

The building that once represented loss has now been restored as the party's permanent home, a testament to the UP's perseverance, unity, and faith.

Before celebrating the party's resurgence, President Boakai paid tribute to the founding fathers of the Unity Party, including Dr. Edward Binyah Kesselly, William Gabriel Kpolleh, and Jackson Fiah Doe, acknowledging their role in anchoring Liberia's democratic pluralism.

"They stood firm when silence would have been easier," Boakai said. "Their names must never fade from our history."

He also remembered recent tragedies that marked the party's journey. On November 20, 2023, a night meant to celebrate a historic victory ended in heartbreak when a reckless driver killed three supporters--Sulaiman Vanja, Mariama Koroma, and Peter. Two more partisans lost their lives during the September 17, 2023, rally.

"These five fallen heroes are part of our story, our struggle, and our soul," Boakai declared, as attendees observed a moment of silence.

Boakai emphasized that the trials the party faced only strengthened its resolve.

"They believed we would never return. But what they did not understand is that conviction cannot be eliminated, purpose cannot be silenced, and a movement sustained by its people cannot be destroyed," he said.

He described the Unity Party as a fighting force: "Our return today is not a coincidence. It is earned. It is the product of sacrifice, resilience, and unity."

The President extended heartfelt appreciation to partisans who remained steadfast through the party's darkest moments. "You kept the light burning when the door almost closed on us," he said.

He also lauded UP Chairman Luther Tarpeh, previous chairpersons, Senator Dabah Mabande Varpilah, and the National Headquarters Steering Committee for their tireless work in transforming the headquarters dream into reality. "Your devotion has carved your names permanently into the history of the Unity Party," he noted.

President Boakai highlighted major national achievements under the Rescue Mission since the Unity Party's 2023 victory and his 2024 inauguration. These include Liberia's re-election to Category A of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Liberia's upcoming tenure on the UN Security Council, restored diplomatic respectability, increased foreign investment and job creation, gradual stabilization of market prices, and the opening of major roads connecting southeastern Liberia without crossing neighboring countries.

"Today, Liberians move with confidence, not embarrassment," he said.

While celebrating the milestone, Boakai cautioned that the work ahead remains significant.

"Transformation is not an event. A single victory does not win a war," he said. He called for renewed dedication to the ARREST Agenda, which focuses on accountability, reform, economic stability, service delivery, and transparency, as the roadmap for sustainable national progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Movements succeed when their members sacrifice. That is how transformation becomes permanent," he stressed, urging partisans to contribute time, energy, and resources toward advancing the party's mission.

Boakai also acknowledged opposition, and independent lawmakers present at the ceremony, commending their spirit of cooperation.

"Join us. Make the Unity Party your home. We value your expertise, your patriotism, and your commitment to national service," he said. He further saluted members of the 23-party UP Alliance and all partisans of the Rescue Mission for their unwavering support.

The dedication of the reclaimed headquarters symbolized more than a building; it represented a movement reborn.

"Today, we stand taller because we endured. We are stronger because we refused to quit. They counted us out, but we returned stronger," Boakai concluded, invoking blessings for both the Party and the Republic of Liberia.