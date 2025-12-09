Nigeria: Tinubu Seized Benin Republic Airspace Legally - Senate Source

ABUJA--President Bola Tinubu requires at least 14 days to consult the Senate for approval in the event of troops deployment for combat operations in another country.

A Senate source, who disclosed this to Vanguard yesterday, spoke against the backdrop of claims in some quarters that the President needed to seek the Senate's approval 24 hours before or after deployment of troops. This came as two high-ranking Beninese army officers, yesterday, regained freedom, having been taken hostage by those behind the coup.

This is even as the Presidency described Nigeria's response to the attempted coup as a demonstration of President Bola Tinubu's leadership in promoting peace and constitutional order across West Africa.

But opposition African Democratic Congress, ADC, took a swipe at the Federal Government over its rapid intervention, saying the speed of action only highlighted how slowly the government responds to the insecurity tormenting communities across Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, hailed the President for the prompt action he took in intervening in the Benin Republic coup.

It will be recalled that soldiers operating under the "Military Committee for Refoundation," led by Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri, briefly seized the state television station in Cotonou on Sunday, announcing the overthrow of President Patrice Talon's administration but the coup was thwarted by the intervention of fighter jets and troops deployed in the neighbouring country by President Tinubu.

Enabling legal instrument

Explaining circumstances that informed Tinubu's intervention in the Benin coup, the source quoted Section 5(5) of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution which deals with the President's power to deploy armed forces outside Nigeria for limited combat duty due to imminent national security threats, requiring Senate consent within 14 days of actual combat, with the Senate having seven days to approve or deny, ensuring executive power balance with legislative oversight.

According to the source, who pleaded anonymity, the Constitution emphasises that the President, in consultation with the National Defence Council, can act but must quickly inform the Senate for ratification, highlighting checks and balances on military deployment.

The key points of Section 5(5) indicate Authority: The President holds the power;

Condition: Imminent threat or danger to national security; consultation: Must consult the National Defence Council;

Deployment: Can deploy armed forces outside Nigeria;

Senate Consent: Must seek Senate consent within seven days of combat engagement.;

Senate Action: Senate must decide within 14 days (approve or refuse).

In simpler terms: The President can send troops to fight abroad if Nigeria is in immediate danger, but must get the Senate's "OK" very quickly after the fighting starts.

Context: This provision is part of Section 5, which generally outlines the executive powers of the Federation, vesting them in the President, but subject to constitutional limitations and checks.

Section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Sec 5 - Home 2025

(5) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (4) of this section, the President, in consultation with the National Defence Council, may deploy members of the armed forces for operations abroad.

Benin army officers taken hostage in coup attempt released

In a similar development, two high-ranking Beninese army officers taken hostage during the attempted coup were released early yesterday, a day after the government said it thwarted the military takeover, with support from Nigerian forces.

According to two military sources AFP spoke to, two senior Beninese officers taken hostage by those behind the coup bid were released overnight Sunday to Monday.

Chief of Army Staff, Abou Issa, and Army Chief Colonel Faizou Gomina, were set free near Benin's National Guard in Cotonou.

"Both of them are free," one of the sources said.

It was still unknown, yesterday, how many people were involved in the attempted overthrow or were still missing.

Recall that in his address late Sunday, President Talon said the country had "stood firm" and "cleared the last pockets of resistance".

"This treachery will not go unpunished," he said, while military sources told AFP that around a dozen soldiers had been arrested.

In Cotonou, the capital, the road to the presidential residence was closed yesterday afternoon, and military tanks were seen elsewhere in the city.

The Economic Community of West African States said troops from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Sierra Leone were being deployed to Benin to help the government "preserve constitutional order".

Benin foiled coup shows Tinubu's role in West Africa's stability -- Presidency

Also on the botched coup, the Presidency yesterday described Nigeria's response to the attempted coup as a demonstration of President Bola Tinubu's leadership in promoting peace and constitutional order across West Africa.

However, the Beninese government said the plotters were quickly dislodged by loyalist forces.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued via X, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said Tinubu's actions demonstrated a firm commitment to constitutional order in the sub-region.

"The recent attempted coup in the Republic of Benin once again underscored the critical role President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plays in safeguarding democracy and stability across West Africa.

"As chaos briefly unfolded in Cotonou on December 7, 2025, Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu's direction, moved swiftly and decisively, demonstrating firm commitment to constitutional order in the sub-region.

"While Benin's loyal forces rapidly contained the mutiny, Nigeria's prompt and unequivocal condemnation helped shape the regional response and reinforced a zero-tolerance stance toward unlawful power grabs," the presidential aide said.

Olusegun added that by standing firm with Benin's elected authorities: "Tinubu ensured that Nigeria continues to lead by example, advocating dialogue, stability, and constitutionalism.

"President Tinubu's leadership also harmonised with ECOWAS' strong response. As ECOWAS chair, Tinubu has consistently insisted that the era of coups in West Africa must end, pushing for robust collective action when democratic institutions come under threat."

He, however, said the failed coup was a reminder of the fragility of democratic transitions across the region but noted that it was also a testament to the importance of strong, principled leadership.

He added: "President Tinubu's rapid, coherent, and resolute response reinforced Nigeria's traditional role as the anchor of West African stability. "Ultimately, as Benin prepares for its 2026 transition, and as the region continues to grapple with waves of military interventions, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's unwavering defence of democracy stands out as a stabilising force, guiding West Africa toward a future where constitutional order is non-negotiable."

ADC to FG: If you can act in Benin overnight, why not protect Nigerians?

But African Democratic Congress, ADC, disagreed with the Presidency, saying the speed of President Tinubu's action only highlighted how slowly government responds to the insecurity tormenting communities across Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party's National Publicity Secretary, ADC said the development raised important questions about government's priorities, respect for constitutional processes, and commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives.

The party acknowledged that Nigeria's prompt response in Benin was commendable, but argued that the contrast with the country's domestic security failures was becoming too glaring to ignore.

"African Democratic Congress, ADC, welcomes Nigeria's swift intervention in Benin Republic, following the announcement of a coup attempt. We commend the Federal Government for acting promptly to defend constitutional order in our neighbourhood," Abdullahi said.

Even so, the party stressed that any such intervention must still follow constitutional procedures, noting that military or security deployment outside Nigeria requires approval of the National Assembly, as clearly outlined in the Constitution.

ADC also raised concerns over what it described as an inconsistent pattern in Nigeria's foreign interventions, recalling government's hesitation during the instability in Guinea-Bissau, especially at a time a former Nigerian President was reportedly caught up in the crisis.

"Why were we not as swift in responding to the crisis in Guinea-Bissau, even when a former Nigerian President was trapped there? What determines when Nigeria acts firmly and when it delays?" the party queried.

According to ADC, such inconsistencies only fuel speculation that Nigeria's rapid move in Benin may have been influenced by interests outside the country, a perception it says undermines Nigeria's credibility as a regional leader.

But beyond foreign policy, the party said the Benin action drew attention to something far more troubling; government's inability to act with equal urgency against bandits, terrorists, and violent criminals who continue to terrorise Nigerians.

"If Nigeria could respond decisively to threats across our borders, why has our government demonstrated such outrageous incompetence in dealing with domestic insecurity?" the ADC queried.

It argued that no government can lay claim to defending democracy abroad while citizens at home remain at the mercy of violent groups, adding that the first responsibility of any administration is to protect its people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A government that can act swiftly abroad must also act decisively at home. The defence of democracy does not begin in neighbouring countries; it begins in the protection of Nigerian lives," the party added.

Reaffirming its opposition to any unconstitutional change of government in the region, ADC said the most effective way to prevent military intervention was for elected leaders to govern responsibly, improve citizens' welfare and allow opposition voices to flourish.

"The best possible safeguard against military adventurism is for elected governments to make democracy meaningful to the people by improving their lives and allowing opposition to thrive," the party stated.

Barau hails Tinubu, says democracy remains best option

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, equally disagreed with ADC, hailing the President for promptly acceding to the request of the government of Benin Republic for Nigeria's military intervention to thwart the coup attempt in the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, in Abuja, yesterday, Senator Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, commended President Tinubu for his swift response to the country's request, describing democracy as the best system of government. He added that military government had no place in the modern world's scheme of things.

Senator Barrau said: "I commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for swiftly acceding to the request of the government of Benin Republic, for Nigerian military's intervention to foil the coup in the country.

"Military rule has no place in our society. Regardless of the situation, democracy remains the best option for our subregion and continent. "We must all work together to promote, defend and make the system work based on our peculiarities."

Through the ECOWAS Parliament, he said they would continue to promote legislative cooperation, democratic development, regional integration and shared prosperity across West Africa.

"At ECOWAS Parliament, the people's parliament, our commitment to building a more integrated, stable and prosperous West Africa is rock solid.

"We are collectively working to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, foster unity among member states and advance peace and security for the development of our region," the Deputy Senate President said.