Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Six APC Governors

Although details were not made public, discussions were believed to have focused on insecurity, kidnapping and banditry affecting several states.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with six governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The meeting was held at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closed-door meeting was held at the president's office.

Governors Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Usman Ododo of Kogi, Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto and Nasir Idris of Kebbi were in attendance.

The governors declined to speak with State House correspondents after the meeting.

President inubu had on 26 November declared a nationwide security emergency, directing security agencies to prioritise school safety while governors strengthen local early-warning mechanisms.

