Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Six APC Governors

9 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Although details were not made public, discussions were believed to have focused on insecurity, kidnapping and banditry affecting several states.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with six governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The meeting was held at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closed-door meeting was held at the president's office.

Governors Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Usman Ododo of Kogi, Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto and Nasir Idris of Kebbi were in attendance.

The governors declined to speak with State House correspondents after the meeting.

Although details were not made public, discussions were believed to have focused on insecurity, kidnapping and banditry affecting several states.

President inubu had on 26 November declared a nationwide security emergency, directing security agencies to prioritise school safety while governors strengthen local early-warning mechanisms.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.