Nigeria: Coastal Highway - Winhomes Files Fresh Suit, Seeks Tinubu's Intervention

A real estate firm, Winhomes Global Services Ltd., has expressed dissatisfaction with a recent court ruling regarding its property affected by the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, saying the judgment aligns with earlier public statements attributed to the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

The company said it has filed a fresh lawsuit against the Federal Ministry of Works to prevent what it described as an attempt to take over its property without following due process on compensation.

It added that the concerns of subscribers--many of whom reside abroad--have not been adequately addressed.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes, Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, said the firm respects the judiciary but maintains that the ruling does not reflect ongoing realities at the site.

According to her, the estate is a fully developed community with homes and infrastructure, not vacant land.

She noted that most subscribers are Nigerians in the Diaspora who have invested significant resources into the project.

She stated that the company expects any acquisition to follow legal procedures, including proper identification, negotiation and payment of compensation before any portion of the estate is affected.

Winhomes assured its subscribers--particularly those in the Diaspora--that their interests remain a priority.

The company also appealed for the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, saying the matter has implications for investor confidence and public perception of the project.

"The buck stops at your table. Diaspora confidence in Nigeria is being destroyed by the actions of the Ministry of Works. Families are crying, investors are restless and the nation's image is at stake," the statement added.