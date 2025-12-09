Nigeria: Ofeimun, Salami Listed for Honour At 20th Anniversary of Wscij

press release

Renowned writer Odia Ofeimun and Justice Ayo Salami will be honoured at the 20th Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting, a landmark edition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and its flagship award programme on Tuesday, December 9, at 4:00 pm at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos. The event will mark the grand finale of the two-day virtual Amplify In-depth Media (AIM) Conference and Awards.

This milestone celebration reflects two decades of the WSCIJ's commitment to strengthening investigative journalism, defending human rights, and holding power to account. Ofeimun will receive the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence, while Justice Ayo Salami will be honoured with the Human Rights Defender Award.

Odia Ofeimun, poet and political scientist, will be celebrated for his lifetime of contributions to Nigerian journalism, literature, and public discourse. A distinguished columnist, playwright, and social critic, Ofeimun has used his writing to challenge injustice, inspire critical thinking, and uphold the principles of truth and accountability in society. Ofeiumun also served as a judge at the maiden award programme in 2005 and has since remained a consistent supporter of the WSCIJ and other journalism efforts.

Justice Ayo Salami, retired jurist and former President of the Court of Appeal, will be honoured with the Human Rights Defender Award for his steadfast commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law. Throughout his career, he championed judicial independence, upheld human rights, and demonstrated unwavering dedication to social justice and promoting accountability in public service.

As previously announced, from a total of 184 entries submitted by journalists across Nigeria, the 2025 judges board shortlisted 14 finalists for this year's landmark edition of the WSAIR. Winners, will join the hall of fame of honoured Soyinka Laureates, receive plaques, an all-expense-paid international study tour and cash prizes. The award celebrates outstanding investigative journalists who expose regulatory failures, corruption in the public and private sectors, and human rights abuses in Nigeria.

The 2025 AIM Conference and Awards commenced today, Monday, December 8, and continues tomorrow Tuesday, December 9, at 11:00 am (WAT) on Zoom and physically by 4:00 pm at the MUSON Centre Lagos. Theme for this year is 'WSCIJ@20 - Investigative reporting and the future of truth'. Rosental Alves, Professor of Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin, delivered the keynote address for day one while Khadija Patel a Media Executive, South Africa and former Chairperson of the International Press Institute, will deliver the keynote address for day two, alongside eight other speakers.

Now in its 20th edition, the award, launched in 2005, is held annually on International Anti-Corruption Day and the eve of Human Rights Day to spotlight the importance of these themes to investigative journalism and democracy.

Over the years, WSAIR has celebrated 130 finalists, honoured 13 Investigative Journalists of the Year, and presented 31 Nigerians with Honorary Awards - including the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence and the Anti-Corruption/Human Rights Defender Award for their outstanding contributions to the media and their commitment to exposing corruption.

Signed

Motunrayo Alaka

Executive Director/CEO, WSCIJ