Nigeria: Rep Passes Child Online Safety Bill to Protect Minors in Digital Space

The bill will move to the Senate for consideration. Once both chambers approve it, it will be sent to the President for assent, establishing a legal standard for child online safety in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives has passed the Child Online Access Protection Bill (HB 244) at its third reading, a development widely welcomed by Nigerian civil society groups as a major step towards safeguarding children online.

This was confirmed in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The bill, sponsored by Olumide Osoba, aims to establish Nigeria's most comprehensive legal framework yet to tackle online exploitation, strengthen platform accountability, and enforce digital responsibility among technology companies.

Civil Society Response

The Child Rights Act, first enacted in 2003, provides a legal framework for the protection, care, and development of children in Nigeria, guaranteeing their rights to safety, education, health, and protection from abuse and exploitation.

Building on these protections, the Child Online Access Protection Bill (HB 244) extends the reach of the law into the digital space, addressing the unique risks children face online.

The National Online Safety Coalition, a network of civil society organisations working on child online protection, welcomed the passage of the bill and commended the House leadership and Committee on Justice for their work.

Shirley Ewang, Advocacy Lead at Gatefield, the coalition's technical partner, said the legislation moves Nigeria closer to a system where platforms are accountable and children can safely navigate the online space.

The coalition noted that the Committee Stage report reflected recommendations from Gatefield and aligned with findings in the State of Online Harms in Nigeria Report.

National momentum

The passage of the bill builds on earlier national discussions.

At the Child Online Safety Forum in October, Mr Osoba had pledged to secure House approval within three months, a target now achieved.

The forum followed reports highlighting the risks faced by Nigerian children online.

In October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that stakeholders were calling for stronger online protections, citing a new Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) report which found that nine in 10 Nigerian children face at least one form of cyber risk.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The report showed that 97 per cent of children had experienced some form of sexual exploitation online, while 89 per cent reported receiving unsolicited sexual content or requests.

Call to the Senate

Khadijah El-Usman, Senior Programme Officer at Paradigm Initiative, said the House has taken a step to protect children online, and it is now up to the Senate to complete the process.

Ms El-Usman emphasised that protecting children in the digital age cannot be optional.

The coalition highlighted the urgency of the legislation: over 50 per cent of Nigerian children have experienced some form of online harm, and 80 per cent of harmful content involving minors remains online for more than 48 hours before removal.

The statement further noted that the bill will move to the Senate for consideration.

It added that once both chambers approve it, it will be sent to the President for assent, establishing a legal standard for child online safety in Nigeria.

The National Online Safety Coalition said it will continue to engage with policymakers, digital platforms, and partners to ensure the law is effective, rights-focused, and aligned with international best practices.