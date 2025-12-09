Liberia: LFA, FIFA Wrap Up Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coaching Workshop, Instructors Challenge 23 Participants

Monrovia — A five-day LFA/FIFA Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coaches' Workshop successfully concluded on Friday, December 5, at the Liberia Football Association (LFA) headquarters.

Twenty-three (23) goalkeeping coaches successfully participated in the high-profile course, which ran intensively from December 1 to 5.

During the workshop, coaches underwent theory and practical sessions, gaining invaluable knowledge from topics such as Goalkeeper methodology and the role of the goalkeeper coach in modern football.

During the closing ceremony, lead FIFA Instructor Alejandro Heredia stressed that while the course was concluding, the real work for the participants was just beginning.

"This is not the end this is just the beginning," he stated. "You now have the responsibility to take this knowledge and train Liberian goalkeepers and change the narrative of football in this country."

Heredia urged the participants to utilize the specialized knowledge and implement it immediately to elevate standards and ensure the next generation of Liberian keepers can compete effectively on the global stage.

LFA Pledges Support

LFA President Mustapha Raji congratulated the participants not only for attending but also for their clear dedication to football development--a commitment he called vital for the future of the game in Liberia.

The President then reemphasized his administration's unwavering pledge: "Developing football at all levels remains the cornerstone of our mandate."

He assured the coaches that the Association would fully support their efforts to implement the specialized training they had received.

Finally, he extended his gratitude to instructors Heredia and Cameron Cox for selflessly sharing their invaluable knowledge and acknowledged the foundational support for the entire initiative provided by FIFA.

Coaches Express Gratitude

Speaking on behalf of the twenty-three coaches, Nathaniel Sherman extended gratitude to the LFA for organizing the high-profile training and for its continuous effort to invest in football development.

He also thanked the FIFA Instructors for the invaluable knowledge, modern techniques, and specialized methodologies they had shared over the five days.

The coaches acknowledged that the training had equipped them with the necessary expertise to implement their duties effectively at their respective clubs and with the national teams.