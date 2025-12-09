Liberia/Rwanda: Flomo Strikes Again - Liberian Forward Powers Al Hilal to Second Win in Rwanda

9 December 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia forward Emmanuel Flomo continues his stellar start in the Rwanda Premier League, scoring yet again to help Al Hilal secure their second victory of the season, a hard-fought win against Makura Victory Sports.

Flomo came off the bench to make an immediate impact, firing home in the 75th minute to seal the victory for the "Blue Wave."

The goal marks his third strike of the campaign, following his impressive two-goal performance in Al Hilal's previous 2-0 triumph over Gasogi United.

The former LISCR FC talisman has wasted no time announcing himself in the league, displaying the composure,movement, and clinical finishing that have quickly earned him admiration from both fans and pundits.

Rising Star in Rwanda

Flomo, who was named Man of the Match in Al Hilal's second league fixture, is rapidly becoming one of the club's most influential players this season.

His consistency in front of goal and growing confidence suggest he may be on track for one of the most productive campaigns of his career.

Coaches close to the club describe the attacker as "fearless," "hardworking," and "hungry for success," qualities that have helped him adapt swiftly to his new environment.

Al Hilal Off to a Strong Start

With this latest win, Al Hilal moved to 7 points from their first three matches, placing them among the early contenders in the title race.

Supporters are already hailing Flomo as one of the squad's breakthrough performers.

For Liberian football followers, his rise in Rwanda adds to the growing list of young talents raising the country's profile abroad.

Flomo's form shows no signs of slowing and if his early performances are anything to go by, Al Hilal may have found.

