Ghana: EU Strengthens Partnership With Ghana to Promote Security, Peace

THE European Union (EU) Special Representative to the Sahel, Joao Cravinho, has pledged the EU's commitment to work closely with Ghana to enhance peace and promote security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said jihadists and terrorist groups were becoming a threat to countries in the coastal belt and the wider Sahel region, and it was crucial for the EU to collaborate with Ghana to promote stability across the sub-region.

Mr Cravinho, who stated this on Thursday when he visited the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum as part of his three-day visit to Ghana, said the EU's partnership with Ghana was "developing and deepening" and remained essential as both sides navigate an evolving security landscape.

Addressing journalists, Mr Cravinho said his engagements in Accra and Tamale had reinforced his conviction that Ghana was "a partner with whom not only we can work, but need to work", emphasising that the EU was regarded by Ghanaian authorities as a "fundamental partner" in addressing shared security challenges.

The EU envoy noted that the international environment was shifting, citing changes in United States policy towards Africa and the consequences of recent political upheavals in the Sahel.

He described the five coups d'état in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and the withdrawal of those countries from ECOWAS, as developments that had "completely changed the environment."

According to him, the EU had been adjusting its approach to respond to new realities, insisting that the challenges confronting the AES countries could not be resolved by those states alone.

He stressed the importance of Ghana and other West African nations working with the EU to establish "a new platform of understanding" to confront terrorism and instability.

While acknowledging the sovereignty of Mali and other AES members, he said the EU retained a strategic interest in supporting the fight against terrorism across the region.

Mr Cravinho touched on the EU's Global Gateway initiative, explaining that although current conditions in the Sahel were unfavourable for major infrastructure investments, the initiative still presented long-term opportunities for development once stability improved.

Responding to questions on Ghana's role, he said the country's greatest contribution to regional stability was its example as a functioning democracy with mechanisms for managing internal disputes.

He added that the EU was already supporting Ghana in border management and strengthening the armed forces.

The EU Sahel Ambassador urged the government to stem the proliferation of illegal small-arms as that could fuel the galamsey menace in the country.

Mr Cravinho reaffirmed the EU's commitment to deepen cooperation with Ghana, describing the partnership as "indispensable" for enhancing security and stabilisation efforts across West Africa.

The EU, he said, preferred to support dialogue among African countries rather than impose itself as a mediator.

He confirmed ongoing engagements with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, revealing that authorities in those countries had expressed willingness to "turn the page" and establish a new relationship with the EU based on mutual interests.