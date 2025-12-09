Ghana: I'm Committed to Building a Better Ghana ...President Mahama Reflects On December 7, 2024 Polls

President John Dramani Mahama has recommitted to the 'Resetting Ghana Agenda' he promised in the run-up to the December 7, 2024 general elections, which he won by a landslide.

In a post on his Facebook page to commemorate the victory a year on, Mr. Mahama said his commitment to deliver on his promise is unalloyed.

"Today, I renew my pledge to every Ghanaian that we are building a Ghana for ALL our people, without discrimination, without exclusion, without favouritism. The Ghana We Want is not a dream deferred but a promise in progress," President Mahama wrote.

"My commitment to the #ResettingGhana agenda remains steadfast, and Vice President Naana Jane and our government will work every day to create opportunities, restore hope, and rebuild trust in our institutions."

Reflecting on the day, President Mahama said Ghanaians turned up and spoke with one powerful voice, and that he was filled with profound gratitude and renewed determination to deliver.

"I remember the anxiety, the hope, and the unwavering faith of millions of Ghanaians who stood in those voting queues, determined to reclaim our future.

"Thank you, Ghanaians. You believed in the promise of a #ResettingGhana agenda. You trusted in our collective vision to 'Build the Ghana We Want'."

He described the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress as the heartbeat of this victory, urging them to hold on tight and continue to support the agenda.

President Mahama commended the party's polling agents who he said were the eyes and ears and "our own referees" on the ground to demobilise the plans of the Electoral Commission and neutralise the then ruling NPP's calculated attempts to "subvert" the will of the people.

"To our party executives, our election management team, our communications team, our operations team, our strategy team, and our campaign team, ayekoo! Your pre-election strategies laid the foundation for election-day tactics that proved unshakeable.

"You anticipated every move, countered every scheme, and ensured that the voice of the people could not be silenced.

"Your reward is not just in positions or appointments, but in the Ghana we are building together, delivering a Ghana where your children will have opportunities, where justice prevails, and where hard work is rewarded."

President Mahama polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55 per cent of total valid votes cast to beat his closest contender, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP who garnered 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61 per cent of the valid votes cast.