Nigeria: Nivea Offers Nigerians Chance to Watch Real Madrid At Bernabéu

press release

NIVEA has launched a national promotion that will give Nigerian football fans the chance to watch Real Madrid live at the renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, as part of a multi-billion-naira consumer reward programme running across six lotion variants.

The campaign includes instant airtime, weekly cash draws, product vouchers, SUVs and the headline sports reward -- 10 all-expense-paid trips to Spain to see the La Liga giants in action.

The offer stems from NIVEA's long-standing partnership with Real Madrid, recently extended for another five years.

Announcing the rollout, Dele Adeyole, country manager of Beiersdorf Nigeria, said the initiative is aimed at appreciating loyal shoppers. "We're putting ₦3billion Naira investment into the Nigerian market, and this is in the form of giving back to the loyal consumers of NIVEA products," he said, adding that the brand intends to demonstrate care "beyond skin."

Mr Adeyole said the Real Madrid element is deliberate. "We all know Real Madrid is the number one sports brand in the world, just as NIVEA is the number one skincare brand in the world... we're giving 10 tickets to our loyal consumers to go and see Real Madrid live next year... at the new Bernabéu Stadium."

National Sales Manager Desmond Quaye noted that every shopper who buys the selected variants receives ₦1,000 airtime instantly. "Some consumers are going to win a trip to watch the Real Madrid match, there are also three SUVs up for grabs, and every single week, there'd be a scramble for cash prizes as well as Nivea gift vouchers," he said.

Marketing Director for Central, East and West Africa, Fiyin Toyo, explained the entry process. "All consumers need to do is purchase one of the six NIVEA lotions... scratch it... dial 7022 your unique code and #... Instantly, all consumers get airtime." She added that each week, "ten people will win ₦1m each... and fifty people" will receive vouchers worth ₦50,000.

The promotion will close with grand-draw prizes of ₦5m, ₦3m, ₦2m, three SUVs, and ten Real Madrid trips.

Ali Abubakar, Head of Shopper and Customer Marketing, said the rollout is expected to stimulate the market. "With increased demand, the business grows and becomes more profitable... and in the long term... Nigerians... will have healthier skin and feel more confident to show up as themselves," he said.

The Real Madrid trips remain the standout attraction for sports fans seeking a rare opportunity to watch the European giants live in Spain.