Africa: Top 10 African Countries With Most Reliable Electricity Supply

Across Africa, a handful of African countries stand out for consistently achieving high electricity access rates.

These countries are united by a mix of committed infrastructure investment, diversified energy sources (often including gas or renewables), and policies that prioritize national grid connection.

While access rate is a useful proxy for stable supply, it's essential to note the ongoing challenges, particularly in bridging the gap between urban and rural connectivity.

The top four countries have achieved near-universal or full electrification, a testament to decades of stable, strategic state investment.

Egypt

At the top of the list, Egypt reports virtually 100% electricity access. This near-universal coverage results from long-term grid expansion and a mix of generation sources including hydro, thermal, and natural gas. Steady state-level investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure has been key to maintaining this high rate.

Morocco

Matching Egypt, Morocco also reports 100% electrification, covering both rural and urban populations. The country's success is bolstered by its aggressive strategy to expand its renewables capacity, particularly solar and wind, as part of ambitious national energy plans.

Tunisia

Tunisia is the third country to report 100% national electricity access. Historically, the nation has relied heavily on natural gas for generation, but recent policies have begun to introduce more renewables into its energy mix to enhance sustainability and energy security.

Algeria

Just shy of perfect, Algeria reports electricity access at about 99.8% overall. The country draws roughly $6% of its electricity from natural gas, combined with consistent grid maintenance and expansion, which helps ensure a highly stable supply across its population centers.

Gabon

Moving into Central Africa, Gabon stands out with an electricity-access rate of about 91.6% overall. While nearly 99% of urban dwellers are connected, rural access remains a challenge. Gabon's energy mix includes hydropower and natural gas, with strategic use of these resources keeping urban electricity supply relatively stable.

Ghana

In West Africa, Ghana's reported access is around 85.9% nationally. The country has gradually expanded its grid footprint over decades of investment, particularly around urban and semi-urban zones (urban access approx 94%). Ghana relies on a mixture of hydropower, thermal (gas and oil), and other generation sources.

South Africa

South Africa remains one of Africa's most structured energy markets with an official access rate of around 84.4%. Despite chronic issues like aging infrastructure and rolling blackouts (known as load shedding), its large-scale generation capacity (historically coal-based, now adding renewables) and comprehensive regulatory frameworks keep it among the most electrified nations.

Botswana

Botswana shows moderate overall electricity access at about 72%. Urban connectivity is significantly higher approx 91% than rural. The country is pushing toward expanded access through grid extension and increased use of renewables (wind, solar). Its relatively small population helps make stable supply more achievable in connected areas.

Kenya

Kenya has made significant progress in East Africa, with the latest data suggesting electricity access of around 71%. Its energy mix is highly diversified, including a substantial component of geothermal, hydropower, wind, and solar--a portfolio that helps mitigate supply risks. Continued investment in rural electrification and mini-grid development is key to further progress.

Senegal

Rounding out the top ten, Senegal often appears in assessments around 70% national access. Senegal has pursued a mix of conventional generation combined with growing solar and wind investments as part of its efforts to modernize and expand its grid. Prioritizing grid extension in key population centers supports supply stability for a growing share of the population.

