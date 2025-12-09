Nigeria: Security Chiefs Converge On Mcpherson University, Strategize for Regional Security

Security chiefs in Ogun, Oyo and Osun states over the weekend converged on McPherson University in Ogun State, assessed security situation of the three states, and shared challenges as parts of measures to strengthen joint strategies for regional safety.

The resolution was reached at the 2025 Interstate Security Coordination Meeting involving top security stakeholders from Ogun, Osun and Oyo States at the McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State.

The security agencies renewed a pledge to strengthen cooperation, improve communication channels, and develop actionable strategies for addressing shared security concerns affecting residents along the Ogun-Oyo corridor.

They also expressed resolve to improve on areas of collaboration and interstate engagement as essentials to reassess security architecture and establish more effective ways of securing the three neighbouring states.

The session was chaired by AIG Olusola Subair (Rtd.), Special Adviser on Security to the Governor of Ogun State, and CP Fatai Owoseni (Rtd.), Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor of Oyo State. It also had in attendance the Commissioners of Police for Ogun and Oyo States, Directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) from both states, and the State Commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Also present were the Sector Commanders of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from both states, alongside other heads of security and intelligence agencies, some of whom were represented by senior officers. The high-level gathering shows the shared commitment of both states to confront rising security threats across their borders.

In his opening remarks, AIG Subair expressed gratitude to McPherson University for hosting the meeting and providing an enabling environment for the dialogue. He said the interstate engagement had become essential to reassess security architecture and establish more effective ways of securing the two neighbouring states.

Delivering his address, the Vice-Chancellor of McPherson University, Professor Francis Igbasan, described the meeting as timely in view of the security challenges confronting both states. He cited recent cases of kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu corridor, as well as herdsmen-related incidents and the rise in drug and cult-related activities in tertiary institutions.

Professor Igbasan noted that criminal elements often operate across Ogun and Oyo without regard for boundaries, exploiting lapses in coordination and intelligence-sharing between both states. He stressed that such threats require unified strategies, stronger cooperation, and consistent information exchange to effectively counter them.

He commended both states for choosing collaboration over competition, saying the meeting provides a platform to harmonize operational strategies, deepen joint patrol efforts, and evolve common protocols that will frustrate criminals who exploit border communities as escape routes. He expressed optimism that the renewed synergy would significantly enhance regional security outcomes.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated McPherson University's commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at securing lives and property across its host communities and neighbouring states. He assured the gathering that the institution would continue to offer research expertise, intellectual resources, and relevant institutional support toward sustained peace and development.

Meanwhile, as part of its corporate social responsibility, McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Prof. Francis Igbasan, has presented a new Bajaj motorcycle to the District Officer of the Ajebo Police Command, ASP Felix Shada. The gesture underscores the institution's commitment to supporting security efforts within its host community.