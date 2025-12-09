Liberia: RREA Clarifies Land Use for Solar Project in Lofa

Voinjama — The Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) has clarified recent reports concerning the use of approximately 40 acres of land for the development of a solar farm in Bakuma and Vavama, Lofa County.

RREA says it remains committed to transparency, lawful processes, and meaningful community engagement. RREA affirmed that all legal land documents and agreements required for the project are fully in place. The agency has complied with all national land laws and procedures, ensuring that the project is undertaken responsibly and ethically.

Contrary to reports published by Ablee-Jay TV on Monday, December 1, RREA says it did not commence work without proper documentation adding that prior to the project's initiation, RREA held extensive discussions with relevant stakeholders, resulting in a duly signed MoU. This agreement clearly outlines the terms of land use, stakeholder responsibilities, and the expected benefits of the solar project.

On January 14, 2025, a significant Memorandum of Understanding was formalized between the Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) and the communities of Bakuma and Vavama, represented by the chiefs of both towns. This MoU marks a pivotal step toward implementing sustainable energy solutions in the region through the establishment of a solar photovoltaic (PV) farm.

The MoU outlines the collaborative efforts between RREA and the two communities to harness solar energy, promote sustainable development, and enhance energy accessibility for local residents.

Following the MoU, a land deed covering 40 acres was officially issued on May 24, 2025. The deed was probated shortly thereafter on May 27, 2025. This progression is essential for the legal establishment of the solar PV farm and signifies the commitment of both communities and RREA to advancing renewable energy initiatives.

RREA noted in a release that it has consistently engaged community members through consultations aimed at explaining the project's objectives, projected benefits, and addressing concerns. The agency remains committed to ensuring communities are well-informed and actively involved in the process.

On the project benefits, RREA noted that once completed, the solar project will significantly improve energy access for Voinjama, Foya, Kolahun, and surrounding communities. In addition to providing reliable electricity, the project will create job opportunities during both construction and operational phases, while enhancing local economic development.

The project has the full endorsement of the Government of Liberia and the World Bank, both of which conducted rigorous assessments to ensure that the initiative aligns with community interests and environmental standards.

RREA expressed concern over the inaccurate and unverified information published by Ablee-Jay TV. According to the release, the report failed to seek clarification from RREA before publication and has contributed to unnecessary misinformation.

Meanwhile, the Agency is demanding a public apology from Ablee-Jay TV and urged all media institutions to uphold the principles of accuracy, fairness, and responsible journalism.

"This release serves as a firm reminder that while RREA welcomes media engagement, the dissemination of misleading or unverified information undermines national development efforts. RREA remains committed to promoting renewable energy solutions that uplift rural communities, strengthen economic development, and improve the quality of life for all Liberians," the release concluded.