Liberia: Lemcol Holds Kakata Consultation As Community Decries Poor Healthcare, Disability Neglect

Residents in Kakata, Margibi County on Monday raised serious concerns over healthcare failures and the neglect of persons with disabilities during a Legislative Constituency Consultation hosted by the Legislative Monitoring Coalition of Liberia (LEMCOL).

The one-day forum, held on December 8 in Kakata, brought together District 3 Representative Ellen Attoh-Wreh, local authorities, civil society actors and community members to review governance performance and strengthen engagement between lawmakers and citizens. LEMCOL also presented preliminary findings from its Legislative Performance Monitoring Report, which assesses lawmakers based on inclusion, transparency and participation.

However, the consultation quickly shifted from technical data analysis to emotional public outcry as residents recounted experiences they described as life threatening and discriminatory. One of the most heartbreaking accounts came from Kolubah Kollie, a resident who alleged that his daughter and her unborn child died at C.H. Rennie Hospital due to delays caused by the hospital's insistence on a full L$21,000 surgery fee. Kollie said he initially had only L$10,000, which he claimed medical staff rejected while his daughter remained in delivery pain.

"My daughter died at C.H. Rennie Hospital because of L$21,000," Kollie said. "They refused to operate because I only had L$10,000. She remained in pain until evening when the balance came, but by then it was too late. Both my daughter and the baby died." He accused the hospital staff of "wickedness" and called on the government to investigate.

Concerns also emerged from persons with disabilities, who said marginalization in Margibi remains severe. One participant noted that essential social benefits and support programs appear concentrated in Monrovia, leaving disabled residents of Kakata without meaningful assistance. "All the benefits for people with disabilities are only in Monrovia," he said. "We in Kakata are left out and only recognized during season time, when 100 disabled people get 15 bags of rice. I see that as provocation."

The participant urged lawmakers and local authorities to decentralize services and ensure that social welfare initiatives extend beyond the capital.

Responding to the concerns and LEMCOL's findings, Representative Ellen Attoh-Wreh praised the initiative, calling the consultation a "roadmap for bridging communication gaps between the people and their leaders." She outlined progress she said had been made during her tenure since 2018, including support to healthcare, sanitation, road improvements and scholarship programs. Attoh-Wreh also referenced her maternal health initiative known as the "big belly bag," noting that although it was mocked by some residents, it has helped reduce maternal deaths.

On the national debate surrounding female genital mutilation, Attoh-Wreh said any legislation must reflect broad consultation and the consent of adult women. She emphasized cultural practices should involve only those who voluntarily choose to participate.

Participants at the forum urged LEMCOL to sustain such engagements, arguing that regular consultations promote transparency, strengthen accountability and ensure that community voices influence public policy decisions.

LEMCOL, a civil society platform dedicated to legislative openness and civic participation, conducts periodic assessments of lawmakers' performance, including outreach and responsiveness to constituents. The Kakata meeting forms part of broader engagements across several counties, and the organization is expected to release its full Legislative Performance Monitoring Report after completing similar consultations nationwide.