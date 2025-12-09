Senegal: The Country Accelerates The Digitalization Of its Health Insurance System to Ensure Universal Coverage

press release

With more than 53% of the population now covered—compared to 10% ten years ago—and over 70% of insured persons being women, often in rural areas, Senegal is confirming its progress toward universal health coverage. The country now aims to reach 75% coverage by 2029 to ensure equitable access to healthcare across the national territory.

These advances are part of the digital transformation led by the National Agency for Universal Health Coverage (SEN-CSU), now the national health insurance fund. To simplify enrolment, premium payments, and the management of those enrolled, the Agency has modernized its central management system and rolled out several digital solutions: the SEN CSU mobile app; the national platform for universal health coverage management; the GESTAM mutual health fund management system; the SITFAC billing monitoring system; and the EDIRAMU enrolment and risk-management tool. These innovations were presented at the African Health Tech Summit held in Kigali in late November 2025.

Thanks to these digital tools and awareness campaigns conducted with local communities, citizens can now register remotely, renew their benefits, pay their premiums via mobile money, and track their coverage status in real time. The diaspora can also sponsor insured persons in Senegal from abroad, further expanding access to the system.

Supported by the Better Than Cash Alliance (hosted by UNDP), Senegal has progressively replaced cash payments used for universal health coverage with safer digital transactions since 2024.

“We are gradually phasing out cash payments to build a model rooted in trust and efficiency. The health insurance card with a QR code, now recognized nationwide, ensures access to care without financial or administrative barriers,” said Dr. El Hadji Séga Guèye, Director-General of the National Agency for Universal Health Coverage.

Technical partners emphasize that this structured approach is already strengthening results. “The digital transformation led by the National Agency for Universal Health Coverage is built on three internationally recognized pillars: digital identity, digital payments, and robust data governance. These key elements are enabling a growing number of citizens, including in rural areas, to benefit from health insurance. This marks a major step toward universal health for all,” added Jean-Pascal Mvondo, Regional Lead for Francophone Africa at the Better Than Cash Alliance.

At the African Health Tech Summit, the Senegalese delegation also presented a case study titled “How Senegal Made Responsible Digital Payments a Catalyst for Universal Health Coverage.” The study shows how these tools enhance transparency, data protection, and service quality—offering a model that other countries can adapt.

Digital transformation is already having a tangible impact on families’ lives. As one insured woman at SEN CSU explains:

“Before, joining and paying the mutual fund was very difficult: sometimes they told us they had no change, and I had to come back. Today, with Orange Money or Wave, I pay directly and the money goes to the insurance fund. The digital card also allows us to receive care anywhere in Senegal, from Dakar to Ziguinchor. For us, it changes everything.” — Coumba Bindia, mother and resident of Kédougou

Thanks to this momentum, Senegal is taking a major step toward a fairer, more modern, and more accessible universal health coverage system, while continuing efforts to strengthen inclusion and service quality for all citizens.

Notes to editors

• New case study: How has Senegal made responsible digital payments a catalyst for universal health coverage? https://www.betterthancash.org/alliance-reports/how-has-senegal-made responsible-digital-payments-a-catalyst-for-universal-health-coverage

• Video of Coumba Bindia, a mother and user of SEN CSU– Kédougou, Senegal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wshy4BORLI

• Conversation with Dr. El Hadji Séga Guèye – Africa Health Tech Summit 2025, Kigali https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrJXdirE8NI

• About SEN-CSU

The Senegalese Agency for Universal Health Coverage (SEN-CSU) is the public institution responsible for implementing the national universal health coverage policy. It coordinates the digitalization of payments, enrolment, and the management of health benefits in Senegal.

• About the Better Than Cash Alliance and the 9 Principles for Responsible Digital Payments

The Better Than Cash Alliance, hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is a global partnership of governments, companies, and international organizations committed to accelerating the transition from cash to responsible digital payments in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Alliance developed the UN’s Nine Principles for Responsible Digital Payments, which define best practices to make digital payments inclusive, transparent, and sustainable.

• Press contact: Schéhérazade Bouabid, Communication Specialist, Better Than Cash Alliance scheherazade.bouabid@undp.org