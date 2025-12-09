Liberia: LCC Calls for Holiday-Season Protest Freeze Ahead of Stand Rally, Group Pushes Back

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has appealed to the Government of Liberia to place a temporary halt on all public protests during the festive season, arguing that demonstrations at this time of year could disturb national activities and create additional strain on public order.

The call was made by LCC Secretary General Reverend Dr. Christopher Toe during a press conference held in Monrovia over the weekend.

Reverend Toe explained that December traditionally brings increased public movement across the country, with citizens crowding marketplaces, shopping districts, and major streets as they prepare for Christmas.

He noted that these activities, combined with religious crusades and year-end economic pressures, already place considerable demands on the public space. Introducing major demonstrations into such an environment, he said, could heighten congestion and lead to avoidable tension.

The LCC's request specifically referenced the protest announced by the political pressure group Solidarity and Trust for A New Day, widely known as STAND. The group has scheduled a large demonstration for December 17 along the route connecting the Executive Mansion and the Capitol Building, one of the busiest and most sensitive areas in the capital.

Reverend Toe urged the organizers to postpone the event in the interest of what he described as preserving peace and ensuring that Liberians can observe the holiday season without fear of disruption.

But the LCC's appeal has triggered a forceful reaction from STAND, which accused the Council of abandoning its independence and aligning itself with political power. In a statement signed by its chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu, the group criticized the LCC for calling for the cancellation of the December 17 protest, asserting that the Council has lost its credibility and moral standing.

The statement claimed that the LCC has failed to speak out on issues such as corruption, police abuses, economic hardship, and other national concerns, and is therefore in no position to challenge the rights of Liberians to gather peacefully.

STAND also rejected the idea that holiday activities should prevent citizens from expressing their constitutional rights. The group described the LCC's argument as a misuse of religious authority intended to discourage civic participation. According to STAND, religious leaders who attempt to frame constitutional protest as disruptive simply because Christmas is near are not serving the interests of the people.

In its statement, STAND reiterated that the December 17 protest remains unchanged and will go ahead as announced. The group described the planned gathering as constitutional, legitimate, and essential for citizens who wish to voice their frustrations about growing national challenges. It emphasized that no institution, including the LCC, has the authority to suppress public expression under the guise of maintaining holiday calm.

The group further argued that the right to protest is fundamental and cannot be suspended for seasonal convenience. It urged Liberians not to be distracted by what it described as an effort to protect the government from public scrutiny during a sensitive period.