Liberia: Govt, Partners Renew Commitment to Strengthen Msmes

The government, in collaboration with development partners and the private sector, has renewed its commitment to strengthening Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) as a cornerstone for economic transformation, job creation, and innovation. The renewed pledge was made Monday at the official opening of the 2025 National MSMEs Conference and Trade Fair at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The three-day conference, organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and implemented by iCampus Liberia, is being held under the theme: "MSMEs' Access to Market and Finance through Policy Reforms: The Role of the Government, Development Partners, and the Private Sector, with Focus on Made-in-Liberia Products."

Delivering the keynote address, Founder and CEO of J-Palm Liberia, Mahmud Johnson, reflected on his entrepreneurial journey from 2015 to 2025 and identified market access and financing as the two most critical challenges confronting Liberian entrepreneurs.

According to Johnson, MSMEs continue to struggle with limited access to markets for Made-in-Liberia products, financing systems that favor collateral-backed businesses, and slow policy implementation. He stressed that without addressing these structural barriers, the growth of Liberia's MSME sector will remain constrained.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

To unlock growth, Johnson proposed five practical solutions including the establishment of a Made-in-Liberia Retail Access Policy, a national packaging and quality infrastructure program, an MSME credit guarantee scheme, a digital MSME marketplace, and the creation of shared manufacturing facilities. He emphasized that Liberia needs structural transformation, not policies that only remain on paper.

"Liberia's economic transformation will not be driven by foreign aid alone but by local innovation, collaboration, and a strong entrepreneurial middle class," Johnson said. He urged Liberian entrepreneurs to commit to quality, standards, and competitiveness as they seek to grow their businesses locally and globally.

Delivering presidential remarks on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai--who was out of the country attending a regional presidential inauguration in Abidjan--Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah reaffirmed the administration's commitment to ensuring that Liberian businesses thrive.

He noted that the theme of the conference reflects the intentional policies of the Boakai administration to expand market access, improve access to finance, and strengthen policies that empower entrepreneurs, particularly women and young people.

"The progress we are seeing in Liberian entrepreneurship is not accidental. It is the result of intentional actions taken by this government to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow and positively impact the lives of ordinary Liberians," Stevquoah stated.

To underscore the importance of access to finance, the Minister shared a personal story of a small business owner who expanded from a secondhand shop into a larger outlet now selling Made-in-Liberia products after securing and repaying loans responsibly.

He disclosed that under Phase One of the Liberia Investment, Finance and Trade (LIFT) Project, the government has disbursed approximately US$5 million to MSMEs nationwide, enabling many to expand operations, purchase equipment, and create employment. According to the Minister, Phase Two will mobilize an additional US$5 million through partnerships with multiple financial institutions, with a targeted focus on women, youth, and rural enterprises.

Stevquoah also highlighted the establishment of the Youth Entrepreneurship and Investment Bank, supported by the African Development Bank, describing it as a bold demonstration of confidence in the creativity and innovation of young Liberians.

"The government may not be able to employ every citizen, but we can and will create the conditions that allow businesses to thrive and employ others," he stressed, calling on entrepreneurs to believe in their visions and seize available opportunities.

Earlier, World Bank Country Manager Georgia Wallen praised the Government of Liberia for reviving the annual National MSME Conference, describing MSMEs as the backbone of Liberia's private sector and a critical driver of economic recovery.

She disclosed that MSMEs account for about 90 percent of Liberia's private sector, but the sector is dominated by micro firms, which contributes to low wages, vulnerable jobs, and underemployment, particularly among educated youth.

Wallen said the World Bank's newly launched Country Partnership Framework places priority on private sector development and quality job creation. She highlighted that the LIFT Project is currently providing US$6.5 million to MSMEs through eight commercial banks and microfinance institutions, while more than US$3.5 million is being invested in training and technical assistance to help businesses scale.

She added that special focus is being placed on women- and youth-led enterprises through the Liberia Women Empowerment Project and the REALIZE Project, which targets the informal sector.

"We believe that world-class enterprises are Liberia's future, and we want to see more Made-in-Liberia products reaching consumers at home and abroad," Wallen said.

Also addressing the gathering, UNDP Country Representative Aliou Mamadou Dia reaffirmed UNDP's strong partnership with the Government of Liberia in supporting SMEs, young entrepreneurs, and women-owned businesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He highlighted the Growth Accelerator Program, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which provides grants, technical support, and direct engagement with commercial banks to help promising businesses grow sustainably.

According to Dia, the program's real strength lies not only in grant support but in connecting entrepreneurs directly to financial institutions such as Ecobank and UBA, improving their access to long-term financing.

Expressing concern over Liberia's weak export performance, Dia recalled a recent visit to the Freeport of Monrovia, where he observed thousands of import containers compared to fewer than 20 export containers.

He challenged MSMEs to take advantage of regional markets and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stressing the importance of quality production, proper packaging, and value addition.

"Money is not the problem if you have good ideas and projects with real impact. If you can demonstrate transformation, the financing will follow," Dia said.

The 2025 National MSME Conference and Trade Fair, which runs from December 8-10, 2025, is expected to attract over 400 MSMEs from across the country. The event aims to promote policy reforms, improve product quality and branding, expand market access, and advance inclusive economic growth with a strong emphasis on Made-in-Liberia products.