Liberia: Ex-Montserrado Supt. Grace Kpahn Describes Deputy Speaker Fallah, Warns Unity Party Against 'Political Prostitution

Monrovia — Former Montserrado County Superintendent, Madam Grace Kpahn, warned ruling Unity Party (UP) against Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and accused several recent political defectors of engaging in what she described as "political prostitution to the highest extent."

Appearing on the Punch FM Breakfast Show, Kpahn cautioned the Boakai-Koung-led administration to be vigilant as it welcomes new entrants into the party, insisting that many of those crossing over are "wolves in sheep's clothing" whose past actions pose a danger to Liberia's governance progress.

"The Unity Party must be very careful. Very, very careful," she warned. "These were people who sat there and squandered our County Development Funds. They destroyed our country and I say this with no regrets."

On Friday, the Deputy Speaker, Fallah, was accompanied by five other Lawmakers at the Homecoming and Fundraising ceremony of the UP's headquarters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fallah, a veteran legislator from Lofa County and a former prominent figure in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), an ally of ex-President George Weah, who plotted against his former political institution, the CDC, along with Lawmaker and then Speaker Fonati Koffa. He told the audience that his decision to join the Unity Party came after a period of deep reflection.

He said his long-term commitment would depend on how he and other newcomers were embraced within their new political home. Speaking on behalf of colleagues from Lofa, he pledged up to thirty thousand United States dollars to the Unity Party's national fundraising drive.

However, Kpahn claimed she has physical evidence documenting how the Deputy Speaker and Lawmakers mismanaged funds intended for the people of Montserrado.

According to her, these same individuals are now showing up under the banner of the Unity Party, wearing party scarves and pretending to be loyalists.

"Today, I see them sitting in the Unity Party, scarf on their neck, looking like they were--y'all be careful," she said. "There are wolves in sheep's clothing. And all Satan's apples have worms."

Kpahn referred to Fallah as the Chairman for Any Government in Power, accusing him of switching political camps based on self-interest rather than principle.

"Thomas Fallah is the Chairman of the AGIP--Any Government in Power. "This is political prostitution to the greatest extent, she declared.

She alleged that Fallah, like others, has a history of using political parties merely as stepping stones for personal relevance, warning that the governing Unity Party should not be deceived by sudden gestures of loyalty.

"They are only going there for relevance. They want future leadership to say they made him or they crossed," she said. "Be careful with how they cross, because they destroyed our country."

She urged political parties--especially the ruling Unity Party--to set higher standards for who they accept, even if it means turning some people away.

"Political parties need to start telling people, 'Check your brake right there. We don't need you yet,"' she said. "When people start to show off, they will come to their senses and try to be good."

Kpahn emphasized that UP secured the 2023 Elections without Fallah, therefore, they should not feel pressured to integrate the Deputy Speaker who may undermine their values.

"Without Thomas Fallah, the Unity Party won. So, they don't really need him," she asserted. "If you need him, fine--that's their party. I'm just saying people have to be careful with the spoilers."

She warned that bringing in the wrong people could jeopardize the progress Liberia has begun to make.

"We're drilling small, small. We're going. We've seen things improving a little bit," she said. "We can't get bad people to come into it. They will spoil it. When you put the spoilers among your stuff, you get into serious trouble."

Kpahn revisited past controversies in Montserrado politics, particularly claims surrounding the existence of the so-called "T5 Institute" attributed to Deputy Speaker Fallah.

Kpahn referenced investigations by FrontPageAfrica at the time, which reported that the alleged school was nothing more than a foundation with "pillows on the ground," and enrolled students who were all beginners, with fees tied to a second round of payment.

"He claimed at the time to have a T5 Institute, and that T5 Institute did not exist," she stated. "These people must be punished. The culture of impunity needs to stop."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She recalled that during the 2020 senatorial elections that brought Abraham Darius Dillon to the Senate, her team shared documented evidence with the public. "We gave some of the papers out. We got them, we gave them out," she said.

According to Kpahn, Liberia cannot continue to repeat the cycle of recycling politicians with questionable records--especially individuals with blemished records that slide easily from one party to the next, depending on what benefits them.

"When will Liberia graduate from seeing people sneaking on other parties, creeping on other parties?" she asked. "I call it political prostitution. That's what it is."

She said her concern is for ordinary Liberians who are often swayed by small gifts, food items, or a single T-shirt, while larger governance issues are ignored.

"The ordinary Liberians out there will go where they can get one little T-shirt, small rice," she lamented. "This thing needs to stop."

The Deputy Speaker did not respond to Madam Kpahn at the time of publication.