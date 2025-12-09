Liberia: Newark Mayor Baraka Raps On Importance of Sister Cities' Relations, As IG Coleman Envisions People-Centered Police

Mayor Ras J. Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, who visited Liberia and met with key policymakers including Vice President Jeremiah Koung, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman and Monrovia City Mayor John Charuk Siafa, threw back the longstanding historical ties between the US and Liberia, most specifically the cities of Newark in New Jersey and Monrovia.

Addressing the joint Liberia National Police (LNP) and Monrovia City Corporation ceremony held at Monrovia City Hall, expressed the critical desire of a renewed and meaningful partnership built on shared history, mutual respect, and collective progress.

Mayor Baraka, who received a warm reception at the MCC with the key to the city symbolically turned over to him, recounted the deep cultural and human connections between Liberia and the city of Newark, which serves as home to one of the largest Liberian populations in the United States.

The Newark City Mayor also paid a courtesy visit on Vice President Koung and a bilateral engagement at the Liberia National Police Headquarters, where he held discussions centered on building capacity, sharing best practices, and strengthening institutional collaboration.

The visit was climaxed at the Cape Hotel, where a formal reception was held in his honor.

Speaking during the reception, Mayor Baraka again re-enforced the need for the relationship between Newark and Monrovia to go beyond formality and evolve into actionable partnership.

He emphasized that both cities share the challenges of urban governance, from youth unemployment and public safety to community engagement and climate change and as such, they must share strategies, tools, and opportunities to overcome these challenges.

"This sister-city partnership cannot just be symbolic; it has to change lives. We must build systems that give young people hope, strengthen public institutions, and create opportunities that make communities safer, stronger, and more prosperous," said Mayor Baraka.

He pointed out Newark's successful public safety reforms, which shifted policing toward community trust, prevention programs, university partnerships, health interventions, and youth empowerment opportunities.

He noted that such approaches not only reduced crime but also restored dignity and strengthened civic unity.

He pledged Newark's support to Monrovia in areas including: Public Safety Training and Equipment, Youth Development and Workforce Exchanges, University Partnerships and Digital Learning, Climate Resilience and Environmental Leadership and Transportation Support such as school buses and logistics equipment.

Mayor Baraka also spoke passionately about Newark's thriving Liberian diaspora, describing them as a bridge already connecting the two cities.

"Families, culture, faith, history--these bind us. Now we must add education, technology, economic exchange, and shared leadership. This is how we honor the deep roots our communities already share."

Monrovia City Mayor Siafa in remarks, expressed excitement for the establishment of a sisterly relationship with Newark.

Police Inspector Gregory Coleman, while speaking at the City Hall, revealed that efforts are being made to make the LNP a people-centered police - standing out for the protection of lives and properties.

He named key priority areas of the LNP as strengthening of public trust through community policing, professionalizing the force with modern training and ethical standards, confronting Liberia's drug crisis, and combating transnational crime.

The police boss also recognized climate change as a rising security threat, praising Mayor Baraka's leadership in environmental justice as a model for integrating climate awareness into security planning.

Owing the global complexities of ranging from terrorism and extremism among others, IG Coleman stressed the need for collaboration; hence, he foresees the partnership between Newark and Monrovia, and by large US and Liberia to be a one that will pay off for both peoples.

IG Coleman at the same time reminded the audience at the reception of Edward Wilmot Blyden's vision of "The regeneration of Africa begins when its institutions discover their purpose and its people take ownership of their future."

He affirmed that this regeneration is alive within the Liberia National Police and spoke of Newark's example, how community engagement, youth empowerment, justice reform, and cultural transformation can reduce violence and rebuild trust.