Liberia: Actionaid Liberia Trains Vulnerable Women and Girls On Digital Safety

Monrovia — As part of global activities marking the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, ActionAid Liberia over the weekend convened dozens of young women for a Digital Safety Awareness Session aimed at equipping them with the skills to protect themselves from digital abuse and online violence.

Angie Lynn Sackie, ActionAid Liberia's Child Rights Ambassador, encouraged women and girls to raise their voices and demand meaningful change in pursuit of a society free from fear and discrimination.

"Every woman and girl deserves safety, dignity, and justice, but we cannot achieve this when we remain silent," Sackie said.

She stressed that rape, domestic violence, early child marriage, female genital mutilation, and other forms of abuse continue to hinder the progress of women and girls across Liberia.

She added: "You have the power, the pride, and the personality to change the world around you. The best person to support you is yourself. Recognize who you are and identify your true self so you can lead the kind of change you desire."

Also speaking at the event, James Pewee, a staff member of ActionAid Liberia, urged participants to unite in defending marginalized women and girls in Liberia and globally.

"We all know how our women's rights have been violated," Pewee said. "During these 16 Days of Activism, you need to add your voice to defend marginalized women and girls in Liberia and across the globe."

The training formed part of international efforts during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which advocate for safer environments for women and girls both online and offline.

During the session, participants received practical guidance on understanding digital violence -- including definitions, common forms of abuse, and the online spaces where such harm frequently occurs.

Facilitators also provided insights on building a positive digital identity, recognizing early warning signs of online threats, and avoiding risky digital behaviors.

Other topics included strengthening social media security, creating strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and protecting personal information across online platforms.

The day-long event concluded with a panel discussion featuring speakers from various professional backgrounds, who shared strategies for preventing cyberbullying and addressing other forms of online violence.