Liberia: Bong Annual Service Award Committee Names Dennis Garsinii As Humanitarian of the Year

Gbarnga — Dennis Garsinii, a Liberian humanitarian and native of Bong County who currently resides in the United States, has been named the 2025 Humanitarian of the Year by the Bong Annual Service Award Committee in recognition of his longstanding contributions to the health sector across Liberia.

The committee's decision highlights years of consistent and impactful support that Garsinii has provided to hospitals, clinics, and community health programs not only in Bong County but throughout the country.

His humanitarian involvement traces back to the days of the Ebola outbreak and its aftermath, when many health institutions were struggling to remain functional. During that period, he began donating essential medical supplies, equipment, and drugs to facilities overwhelmed by the crisis.

The donations, which started in Bong County, later expanded across the nation and have continued steadily through the years, including during periods of severe medical shortages. Local health workers and civil society figures have repeatedly commended his generosity, emphasizing that the medical support he provides often reaches institutions in remote parts of the country where access to quality healthcare remains extremely limited.

Announcing the honor, the award committee described Garsinii as a consistent, dependable, and selfless partner to Liberia's struggling health sector. According to organizers, his ability to continue serving his home country even while living thousands of miles away reflects what they called a deep and unwavering commitment to community welfare.

They also acknowledged the humanitarian networks and international partners he has helped mobilize, which have facilitated the shipment of large quantities of medical relief items to Liberia over the years.

Responding to the recognition, Mr. Garsinii issued a heartfelt message of appreciation on Facebook, expressing gratitude to the Bong Annual Service Award organizers as well as to the individuals who supported his nomination.

"I wish to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of the Bong Annual Service Award for selecting me as the Humanitarian of the Year," he wrote. "This recognition is a tremendous honor, and I am truly appreciative of the acknowledgment of my efforts."

He further thanked community members and supporters who voted in his favor, noting that their confidence in the work he does played a major role in the achievement. In his message, Garsinii stressed that although the award carries his name, the impact of the humanitarian work is the result of collective effort.

He expressed sincere appreciation to the partners who have supported his Liberia Mission over the years, singling out Colleen Nicholas Tronson and Metro Women Center, Joel Anderson and MATTER, and his wife, Mrs. Garsinii, for what he described as their unwavering support and commitment.

According to him, the contributions and dedication of these partners have been instrumental in ensuring that medical supplies reach the people and facilities that need them most. Garsinii ended his statement with a note of gratitude to God, whom he described as the Provider in Chief.

He said that the guidance and provision of the Almighty have been essential throughout the humanitarian journey, adding that none of the work would have been possible without divine grace.