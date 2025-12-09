Liberia: 'Our Rights - Our Everyday Essentials' - Bringing Human Rights to Everyday Life Through Hope, Courage, and Innovation

Every year, Human Rights Day offers a moment for reflection and renewed purpose. This year's global theme "Our Everyday Essentials" reminds us that human rights are not abstract ideals but practical commitments that shape how people live, work, participate, and dream.

As the UN Secretary-General emphasizes in his 2025 Human Rights Day message, human rights form the foundation of peace, dignity, and sustainable development, and must guide national decision-making in an increasingly interconnected and turbulent world. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has also echoed this appeal, stressing that human rights must be embedded in everyday governance - from how institutions make decisions, to how societies harness innovation, data, and technology - for the common good. These inspiring messages frame the progress Liberia has made this year, and the work that remains ahead.

In 2025, Liberia made great strides towards building a credible and victim-centered transitional justice process, marking a new era of national momentum towards accountability and reconciliation. Working closely with government institutions, civil society, integrity bodies, and communities, OHCHR supported the strengthening of Liberia's transitional justice architecture. The Office for the Establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC- L) became operational and equipped to start advising the Government on the courts' establishment. Additionally, more than 260 civil society actors including women, youth, persons with disabilities, academics, journalists and members of marginalized and at-risk communities were trained to advocate for inclusive transitional justice, and journalists and editors were trained on ethical, victim-centered reporting., National dialogues helped shape a shared vision for truth, accountability, reparations, and guarantees of non-recurrence. These efforts embody the Secretary General's call to protect truth and justice wherever they are threatened.

Liberia also took encouraging steps to improve responsible business conduct, strengthening inclusive growth and business responsibility following its adoption in August 2024 of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAPBHR 2024-2028). OHCHR supported nationwide awareness and monitoring missions to Nimba, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Gbarpolu counties, bringing together government institutions, local leaders, workers, concession-affected communities, and the private sector. These engagements improved dialogue on fair labour practices, community rights, and environmental concerns, and led to the formation of a Business and Human Rights CSO Network in Western Liberia. OHCHR also supported the National Steering Committee on Business and Human Rights and held targeted engagements with major businesses, strengthening shared understanding of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and promoting responsible corporate conduct.

In the area of human rights mechanisms, Liberia's Fourth-Cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) marked a milestone. With OHCHR's technical and financial support, the Government submitted a high-quality data driven national report on time, while civil society, the UN Country team and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) submitted their stakeholders' reports respectively. Over 180 stakeholders were trained on drafting, coordination, and reporting standards. Liberia's successful presentation before the UPR Working Group in Geneva on 3 November 2025 led by the Minister of Justice resulted in 245 recommendations from 78 States. OHCHR also supported the finalization of Liberia's long-overdue Initial Report to the Committee Against Torture, advancing efforts to clear treaty reporting backlogs. Work towards establishing a National Preventive Mechanism under the optional protocol to the convention against torture advanced as OHCHR facilitated a subcommittee on the prevention of torture advisory mission and strengthened national capacities to monitor places of detention. These achievements speak directly to the High Commissioner's call that human rights mechanisms are central to accountability, public trust, and stronger governance.

OHCHR's work in combating discrimination also expanded significantly. Throughout 2025, more than 500 people including local leaders, police, educators, health workers, religious actors, and members of marginalized and at-risk-led networks- participated in dialogues, joint field missions, and capacity-building sessions aimed at reducing stigma and protecting vulnerable groups. Monitoring missions to Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Nimba, and Buchanan helped to strengthen documentation of violations and deepen community awareness. OHCHR worked with members of marginalized and at-risk communities to enhance safety networks, advocacy skills, and support existing structures. In parallel, OHCHR collaborated with national authorities to support the mapping of labour laws and workers in the informal economy project to advance inclusive labour reforms, promote protection and decent work including for migrants.

Civic participation and youth engagement remained a core area of progress. OHCHR trained 12 youth and women-led organizations in digital literacy, online safety, and human rights advocacy, enabling them to reach more than 4,000 community members. National training on digital rights, cybercrime, and data protection equipped youth leaders, government officials, and other stakeholders including the Liberian Bar Association with practical tools for safe digital engagement. OHCHR also collaborated with INCHR, UN Women, and youth organizations to train young people on human rights monitoring, resulting in the submission of quality reports. The Office further engaged with incarcerated youth, ensuring their voices are reflected in national discussions on justice and rehabilitation. OHCHR also strengthened the institutional capacity of the INCHR through a national retreat, training of field monitors, and support to improve internal coordination and responsiveness to complaints.

Across all these areas, OHCHR's work in Liberia reflects the central message of Human Rights Day 2025: that human rights must be lived, practiced, defended, and advanced through everyday decisions and everyday leadership. As the High Commissioner reminded the world, human rights are "positive, essential, and attainable," and Liberia's progress this year is proof that when institutions, communities, and partners work together, human rights can become solutions that transform people's lives.

Looking ahead, Liberia stands at a defining moment. Sustaining the progress made in 2025 will require stronger accountability systems, deeper protection for vulnerable groups, and continued implementation of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) and treaty bodies' recommendations. As governance, the economy, and civic spaces evolve, technological innovation will play an increasingly pivotal role. Digital tools, data, and new forms of civic engagement can expand access to justice, strengthen transparency, and safeguard rights. Harnessing these innovations ethically and inclusively will be key to ensuring that the enjoyment of human rights becomes a reality for all. OHCHR Liberia remains committed to supporting the Government and all partners in building a future where our rights truly shape our shared destiny.

Christian Mukosa, Representative in Liberia, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (Ohchr)