Africa: Press Statement of the 1316th Meeting of the PSC On the Emergency Situation in the Republic of Benin, Held On 7 December 2025

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1316th meeting, held on 7 December 2025, considered the emergency situation in the Republic of Benin.

Council took note with grave concern and strongly condemned in the strongest possible terms the attempted unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Benin by some rogue soldiers on 7 December 2025 in blatant violation of the principles, norms and values of the AU and as a direct attack against the general will of the Beninese people.

Council reiterated the AU commitment to respect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin.

Council welcomed the Press Release of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the statement of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in the Republic of Benin issued on 7 December 2025.

Council expressed the AU solidarity with, and full support to, H.E. President Patrice Talon, the legitimate authorities and the people of the Republic of Benin, and applauded the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to defend the constitutional order and to preserve democracy, peace and stability in the country.

Council commended the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and in guaranteeing the safety of the President of the Republic.

Council reaffirmed the AU zero-tolerance principle against any form of unconstitutional change of government, as stipulated in Article 4 (p) of the AU Constitutive Act.

Council reiterated the commitment to uphold the AU Constitutive Act and all AU normative instruments and frameworks, particularly, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG), the Declaration [Ext/Assembly/AU/Decl.(XVI)] on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 16th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from 27 to 28 May 2022; the Decision [AHG/Dec.141(XXXV)] and [AHG/Dec.142(XXXV)], adopted by the 35th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Algiers, Algeria, from 12 to 14 July 1999; the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration); as well as the Solemn Declaration of the 50th OAU/AU Anniversary adopted in Addis Ababa on 25 May 2013.

Council underscored the importance of upholding democracy, good governance, constitutionalism and the rule of law in Member States as fundamental pillars for durable peace, security, stability and development, which constitute the prerequisites for the realization of AU Agenda 2063.

Council urged the Beninese authorities to hold the perpetrators of the attempted coup d'état in Benin accountable for their action in line with the national laws governing the country.

Council encouraged all Beninese people and political stakeholders to fully respect the country's Constitution, remain calm, uphold the rule of law and to channel any political grievances they may have through the available legal channels.

Council underscored the importance of maintaining extreme vigilance and of continuing to work with the ECOWAS in closely monitoring the evolution of the situation on the ground.

Council agreed to remain actively seized of the matter.