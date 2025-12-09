Nigeria: NYSC Is Your Chance to Know Nigeria, Kaduna Gov Tells Corps Members

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has urged corps members to see their service year as a unique opportunity to understand Nigeria and contribute meaningfully to national unity and development.

Sani gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the 2025 batch 'C' Orientation Course of the corps members deployed in the state on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He was represented by the state's Commissioner of Youth Development, Gloria Ibrahim.

Sani commended the corps members for successfully completing the three-week orientation programme and for their discipline, resilience and commitment during the period.

"As you step out of this camp and into your host communities, know that the NYSC year is more than just a service; it is your chance to really know Nigeria, and for Nigeria to know you," he said.

The governor advised them to prioritise their safety, remain vigilant, and always report any suspicious situation to the appropriate authorities.

He encouraged the corps members to embrace the culture of their host communities by learning local languages, participating in local activities and building bridges across ethnic and religious lines.

He urged them to leave positive footprints wherever they are posted, whether in schools, health facilities or offices, saying that their small contributions to the communities could make a lasting impact.

Sani assured them of the commitment of the Kaduna State Government to improving camp and welfare facilities, noting that the state believed strongly in the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

In her address, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Efeke Dadaza, said that the corps members demonstrated a high level of resilience and dedication during the orientation period.

She said they actively took part in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training, sports and other camp activities, expressing confidence that they would excel during their service year.

Dadaza advised the corps members to accept their postings in good faith and remain good ambassadors of their families and institutions.

She also urged them to participate actively in Community Development Service (CDS) projects to positively impact their host communities.

She appreciated the Kaduna State Government for its support in improving camp welfare and the camp officials, partners and stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the programme. (NAN)(