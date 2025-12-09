Nigeria: Sterling One Foundation Leads Effort to Combat Plastic Pollution

In a renewed effort to strengthen environmental protection nationwide, the Sterling One Foundation, in partnership with Sterling Bank, Sunbeth, key government agencies, community groups, and other supporting organisations, recently, led a coordinated nationwide Environmental Cleanup and Beach Adoption exercise.

The initiative aligned with the United Nations Decade of Action mobilised activities across 17 states, from Wuse Market in Abuja to Alpha Beach in Lagos and numerous communities nationwide.

Speaking in Abuja, Tunde Akande, Business Executive, Institutional Banking, Sterling Bank, noted: "Maintaining a clean and safe city depends heavily on sustained local participation. The effort in Abuja, where residents and institutions work hand-in-hand, truly embodies communal responsibility and environmental pride."

Director of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Braimah Osilama, represented by Omenta Rachael Chinenye, Head of Community Sanitation & Education (Environmental Health & Safety), added: "This partnership-driven initiative is vital for long-term environmental progress. We deeply appreciate the volunteers' commitment because lasting change requires continuous education, community engagement, and strong institutional support."

At the Lagos cleanup, Akporee Idenedo, Divisional Head, Commercial Banking, Sterling Bank, highlighted the momentum behind the campaign: "The collective energy from residents and stakeholders is inspiring. Sterling Bank remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that protect public spaces and elevate quality of life. Our Sterling Environmental Makeover (STEM) programme has thrived for over a decade, and we will continue prioritising environmental sustainability in all our actions."