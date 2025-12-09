Rest In Peace Mthunzi Gxashe, Archbishop Tutu's Son-In-Law & Gentle Shadow

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Ebrahim Rasool and Faiez Jacobs of the Western Cape #ANC, & ANC National Executive Committee member Zizi Kodwa andTutu’s eldest daughter, Thandeka, and son-in-law Mthunzi Gxashe (left).

Cape Town — The Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation were devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Mthunzi Gxashe in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Mthunzi was married to Archbishop Desmond and Mrs Leah Tutu's eldest daughter, Thandeka. Mthunzi was also an under-stated and unsung hero who shadowed and served Archbishop Tutu through the final period of his working life.

He drove the Archbishop, travelled with him, fixed and fetched things, provided companionship, and joined him in celebrating the Eucharist. His devoted service extended to Mrs Leah Tutu, and he was a valuable soundboard for the Tutu legacy organisations.

Wherever he went people loved Mthunzi because of his dedication, and because he was a mensch. As Archbishop Thabo Makgoba remarked a few years ago: "Mthunzi has truly been the Arch's shadow, lauded everywhere one goes for his unfailingly polite, firm and loving care of the Arch, the embodiment of a superb diplomat. We owe you a huge debt of gratitude, Mthunzi."

On behalf of the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, respectively, Dr Mamphela Ramphele and Ms Janet Jobson, express deep condolences to Ms Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe and the extended Tutu family.

Mthunzi died of natural causes. Details of his funeral are not yet available.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory.

