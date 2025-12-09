Nigeria: Yuletide - NSCDC Warns Vandals to Stay Off FCT Infrastructure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command has warned vandals of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) to stay off or risk arrest during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This is contained in a statement by the command's spokesperson, Monica Ojobi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Ojobi, the commandant, while assuring residents of a hitch-free holiday, said the command was working around the clock to ensure residents and all CNAI in the FCT remained protected from criminals.

"This warning is coming on the heels of the festive season, under which is often characterised by several activities and celebrations, with criminals taking advantage of the season to commit offences.

"Our undercover and crack Squad personnel are on 24/7 surveillance and patrol of dark spots across the metropolis to truncate activities of men of the underworld," he said.

Odumosu urged residents to be proactive and follow their instincts by avoiding late-night movements, especially in lonely places, and to ensure they keep their families and loved ones informed of where they are at all times.

"Be vigilant and report any strange person or group of persons lurking around your vicinity or tampering with electric cables, transformers, waterboard pipelines, telecommunication masts, manholes, crash barriers, amongst others.

"Report them to any NSCDC office near you or call the command through its hotlines 09166229882 or 08159066244 for prompt response," he said.

Odumosu also advised those with criminal motives in the FCT to rethink, relocate or be ready to face the full consequences of the law.

"My personnel will not renege in their dogged resolve to keep vandals and criminals out of the city," Odumosu assured.