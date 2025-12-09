Nigeria: Sokoto Govt Celebrates As Army Neutralises 13 Suspected Bandits

The Special Adviser to Gov. Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Col. Ahmad Usman, has commended the Nigerian Army for the significant success recorded against banditry in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Usman and issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He said the troops had successfully neutralised several bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government Area who attempted to ambush traders travelling from Tarah village to the weekly market.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

" The swift response, professionalism, and courage displayed by our military personnel averted what could have been a tragic incident and once again reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the lives and property of our people.

"The state government deeply appreciates this effort and acknowledges the consistent sacrifices being made by our security forces, " Usman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Nigerian Army had neutralised 13 suspected bandits and recovered their weapons in Tarah and Karawa communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

NAN also reports that soldiers stationed in Kurawa near Kwanan Kimbo had engaged the terrorists in a gun battle that lasted for hours on Monday.

A source from the community, who pleaded for anonymity, told NAN on Tuesday that the soldiers ambushed the terrorists and later followed them to their enclave.

"The army engaged them in a fierce battle. The bandits later retreated and fled to their enclave across the stream.

"We counted nine bodies of the terrorists in our area, and another four were found in the nearby bush along the stream.

" Soldiers also recovered several weapons and took them to Kurawa," the source said.

A reliable source from the army confirmed the encounter and told NAN that it was a fierce gun battle by the gallant troops, where they neutralised several terrorists.

The source said that there was no casualty on the side of the army, adding that eight AK-47 rifles and a large amount of ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

The source, though not authorised to speak on the matter, revealed that the terrorists suffered a heavy defeat and the operation was conducted by the Operation Fansan Yamma.

Source confirmed that early Friday morning, bandits attacked the Gatawa community, faced by local vigilance group members and a team of militarymen engaged them and overpowered the terrorists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some residents of Kurawa and neighbouring villages celebrated the military's successes and appealed for the continuation of the operation to save the communities from all forms of attacks.

The member representing Sabon Birni Local Government in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Boza, said at least nine bodies believed to be those of the terrorists had been seen.

Boza said that more searches were ongoing.

NAN recalls that Gatawa village and some nearby communities in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area had suffered attacks by bandits.

Vanguard News