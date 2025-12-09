Ghana: Arianna Naomi Declines Further Collaboration, Blocks Police Investigators

The Criminal Investigation Department has launched an investigation into a viral video in which a woman identified as Arianna Naomi Mackey, an American citizen, claims she was kidnapped by five masked men, whom she alleges were officers of the Ghana Police Service on snap-check duty in Accra, and robbed her of some amount of money.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the video was recorded at a hotel in Accra where Ms. Mackey and two companions were staying.

According to the police, investigation also confirmed that they checked out of the hotel on December 5, 2025.Checks at the Kotoka International Airport also disclosed that she left Ghana on the same day.

The Police subsequently contacted the alleged victim to assist the investigation. She indicated to Police that she was out of the country and she could not get the names of the alleged officers nor the number plate of the vehicle they were using.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Police further requested for the contact details of her friend in Ghana, who she said was with her during the time of the incident.

She, however, stated that her friend does not want to be involved in the investigation.

According to the police, she has since deleted the video on her page and further efforts by the Investigators to contact her through WhatsApp calls and messages have proved unsuccessful, as she has declined to respond and later blocked the team.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to secure her cooperation through appropriate diplomatic channels.

The Ghana Police Service has noted that it treats such allegations very seriously and remains committed to uncovering the facts in this case.