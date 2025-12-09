Gambia: Minister Reaffirms Govt Support As GPU Awards Journalists

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting ongoing law reforms that promote media freedom and responsibility; while strengthening institutional collaboration, including with the GPU, The Media Council, Information Commission, PURA, and partners across the sector.

Speaking at the Gambia Press Union's (GPU) National Journalism Awards on Saturday, 6th December 2025, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, he said that the government sees access to information as a foundation of transparency and accountability.

The Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services remains committed to deepening reforms, strengthening media laws, and advancing policies that expand press freedom, improve access to information, and protect the rights of journalists.

"Promoting digital literacy and safety to protect journalists operating both offline and online; ensuring that the safety of journalists remains a national priority, in line with global standards and regional commitments."

"Tonight, as we celebrate a decade of excellence, we also acknowledge the tireless commitment of the GPU in championing press freedom, promoting ethical journalism, and amplifying the voices of the voiceless. The Union's work continues to inspire greater professionalism within the sector and reinforces the essential role of the media in safeguarding transparency, accountability, and the public interest."

"Tonight, as we honor the very best of Gambian journalism, let us also renew our shared vision for the future. A future where journalists are empowered and protected. A future where professionalism triumphs over sensationalism. A future where facts prevail over falsehood. And a future where media continues to serve as a catalyst for development, peace, and democratic consolidation."

The minister applauded GPU, saying the union over the past decade played an instrumental role in transforming the media environment. "Through training, advocacy, partnerships, and these annual awards, the GPU has fostered a culture of excellence that we can all be proud of. Your efforts have strengthened the fabric of our democracy and empowered countless journalists to pursue the truth with courage and clarity."

As a government, he said, the recognized that the journey toward a free and vibrant press is ongoing. "Journalism is a public good, and for it to thrive, we must ensure that those who carry out this essential work do so in an environment that is safe, supportive, and conducive to professional growth."

"May this 10th anniversary serve as a renewed call to uphold the highest standards of the profession and to keep pushing the boundaries of excellence. And may the next decade bring even greater achievements as we collectively strengthen journalism for democracy, accountability, and the safety of all who choose this noble path."

