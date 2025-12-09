The leader of Alliance for Progressive Citizens (APC) Modou Lamin Sima, has pledged to revitalise The Gambia's economy if elected, focusing on job creation, local business promotion, and agricultural development.

Modou Lamin Sima has formally accepted the APC flag-bearer mantle, pledging to lead with inclusivity, accountability, and a focus on progress. "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter," Sima declared, to enthusiastic cheers. The event, held at Sima's private residence in Burusubi, drew hundreds of supporters and marked a significant moment in the opposition's efforts to unite ahead of the 2026 elections.

Sima's leadership is seen as a symbol of hope for Gambians seeking change, with many expressing optimism about his vision for the country's future. The APC's new leader has emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration, urging supporters to work together to deliver The Gambia from "the wrong hands".

Kebba Madi Bojang, leader of the National Development Party (NDP), has thrown his weight behind Sima, calling for immediate action to address youth unemployment and economic decline. The APC's leadership transition has injected fresh energy into the opposition's mission to offer Gambians an alternative to the current government.

NDP leader's speech electrified the crowd, with his message of unity and change resonating deeply. He emphasised the need for opposition forces to put aside differences and unite against the ruling party's perceived failed leadership.

Mr. Bojang's words struck a chord, particularly his criticism of the youth unemployment crisis, which he described as a ticking time bomb.

His statement: "We are here to deliver this country from the hands of the wrong people." Bojang's passionate plea for collaboration highlights the urgency of the situation, as The Gambia grapples with economic decline and social decay.

The NDP leader's words on youth unemployment paint a stark picture: young people struggling to make ends meet, let alone start families. His assertion that desperation drives some to crime due to lack of opportunities is a sobering reminder of the challenges ahead.

Omar Jorbateh, prominent APC figure remarks underscored the urgency of The Gambia's youth unemployment crisis, calling it a "ticking social time bomb." His call for immediate employment opportunities, support for young entrepreneurs, and restoration of dignity to Gambian families resonates with many.

According to him, APC's stance on job creation and economic empowerment aligns with the concerns of many Gambians, particularly young people struggling to find decent work. The opposition's emphasis on addressing this issue could galvanise support, especially if they can present concrete plans to tackle unemployment and stimulate economic growth.

The event, which drew hundreds of supporters from across the country, turned into a powerful display of opposition unity when Kebba Madi Bojang, leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and a former senior member of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), dramatically crossed over in solidarity with the APC platform.

