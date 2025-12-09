Gambia: 3 Arrested for Illegal Logging in LRR

At least three forest intruders have recently been apprehended during a joint security operation in Lower River Region.

Trio: Oldy Bah, Edrissa Bah and one Salieu Ceesay were intercepted and arrested by a patrol joint security operation after being found operating unlicensed mills and in possession of illegally imported logs and chain saw, a violation of the Forestry Act.

Briefing the media, the regional forestry officer Lower River Region (LRR), Ebou Sanneh, explained that on 1 December 2025, the regional forestry office in consultation with the governor and the Mansakonko police command acted swiftly by going to Deganteh village in the Jarra Central District upon getting a tip off. Upon arrival, they stopped the operation of two unlicensed band saws illegally operating near the border.

He recalled five months back, the owners of the mills requested for an operational license but after a thorough situational analysis was done, they were denied because the operation would have encouraged illegal activities around the area which would be difficult to monitor by forestry officials,

However, the two owners did not adhere to the advice given by forestry officials and forged ahead to install and operate secretly.

"Two culprits were apprehended operating unlicensed mills and possession of illegal imported logs and timbers," he said, while Salieu Ceesay was found in possession of illegal timbers and a chainsaw. They were all taken to Japineh Police Post where their charge files were opened for violating the Forestry Act section 106 of the 2028 Forest and Regulation.

The matter has now been reported at the Jarra Central District Tribunal and to the Mansakonko Magistrates' Court.

The regional forestry officer has issued stern warning, while people respect the laws of the land. "Let's protect our environment for future generation. We should avoid practices that may trigger conflicts."

